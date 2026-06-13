Pitt Picks Up Flip Commitment from 3-Star Quarterback

The Pitt football staff has moved quickly on a flip target since the Panthers lost their quarterback in the 2027 cycle.

Just a few days after four-star Kevin Verpaele backed off his verbal pledge to Pitt and flipped his commitment to USF, the Panthers have added a new quarterback commitment in the 2027 class.

Pitt picked up a flip commitment from East Carolina pledge and Miami Central (Fla.) three-star James Perrone on Saturday. Perrone committed quickly to the Panthers while on his official visit.

Perrone, a one-time USF commit, is now the 22nd recruit in Pitt’s 2027 class. He becomes the first commitment of Pitt’s second official visit weekend. Perrone is the No. 36 signal caller in the class and 48th-ranked player out of Florida, according to Rivals.

Pitt initially extended an offer to Perrone in September. Offensive coordinator Kade Bell has kept an eye on the Florida prospect over time, and with Verpaele decommitting on Tuesday, Bell made a move on Perrone. The Panthers quickly scheduled an official visit for this weekend, which has since led to a commitment.

As a junior at Southridge High School, Perrone completed 193-of-295 passes (65.4%) for 3,231 yards, 33 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 636 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. For his high school career so far, Perrone has totaled over 9,500 all-purpose yards and 98 total touchdowns heading into his senior year.

Check out Perrone’s Hudl highlights here.