Pitt Picks Up Portal Commitment from Akron OL Transfer

Pitt football has picked up its second commitment from a transfer portal offensive lineman.

Keylen Davis, a 6-2, 290-pound interior offensive lineman transfer from Akron, has committed to the Panthers Wednesday evening, according to Jim Hammett of Panther-Lair. Davis recently concluded a visit at Pitt.

Davis, who has one season of eligibility remaining, joins Penn offensive tackle transfer Netinho Olivieri to land at Pitt out of the portal. It is the third overall portal addition for the Panthers with Western Carolina Malik Knight committing earlier Wednesday.

Davis earned Third-Team All-MAC honors in 2025 after appearing in 12 games and starting 11 at right guard. He helped pave the way for a 1,000-yard rusher. According to Pro Football Focus, Davis totaled 691 snaps this season, allowing four sacks, 13 hurries and 17 pressures, while taking four penalties.

In 2024, the Indianapolis, Ind. native started 11 games. In his first two seasons at Akron, Davis appeared in seven games.

At Ben Davis High School, Davis was a four-year letterwinner, where he made 35 starts. Davis was a three-star recruit, according to On3 and held offers from Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Purdue, West Virginia, Cincinnati and others.

While Davis played primarily at right guard for Akron, he could provide some interior versatility for the Panthers. Pitt lost its starting center in Lyndon Cooper, who has since committed to Vanderbilt.

Keith Gouveia, who announced his return to Pitt for 2026, and Ryan Carretta are possible options at left guard and at center. BJ Williams, who remains on the roster, has started at right guard over the past three years for Pitt.

