Pitt Picks Up Third 2027 Linebacker Pledge from Georgia Prospect

The Pitt football program is still reaping the benefits from two successful official visit weekends as the Panthers have added another defensive commitment in their 2027 class.

Houston County (Ga.) linebacker Zion Paul committed to Pitt Thursday evening. He selected the Panthers over two other finalists in South Florida and Cincinnati.

The 6-1, 200-pound Paul was in Pittsburgh from June 11-13 for his official visit. He becomes the third linebacker in the 2027 cycle for Pitt with four-star Georgia native Jeremiah Proctor and three-star Walter Hudson out of Roman Catholic (Pa.).

Pitt was a recent offer for Paul on April 30 as the Panthers moved quickly over the last month to get him on campus. During his recruiting process, Paul also held offers from Kansas, Louisville, Duke Wake Forest, NC State, Colorado State, UConn, Tulane, Memphis and others.

According to MaxPreps, Paul recorded 69 tackles (41 solo), 19 tackles for loss, four sacks and one forced fumble last fall as Houston County went 10-2. Paul earned First Team All-Region honors.

Check out Paul’s Hudl highlights here.

Pitt now holds 24 commits in its 2027 class with eight of those coming from Georgia: Paul, Proctor, three-star offensive tackle Carter Mathis, three-star interior offensive lineman Noah Nixon, three-star interior offensive lineman Ronald Moore, three-star cornerback Kayden Battle, three-star cornerback Omarion Wallace and four-star tight end Max Patterson.