Pitt Places Nine on Phil Steele Preseason All-ACC Team
While the start of college and Pitt football’s season are still over two months away, preseason all-conference teams are starting to be rolled out.
National college football writer Phil Steele has released his preseason all-conference teams, including in the ACC as the Panthers are well featured on the list.
Linebacker Braylan Lovelace highlights the group as a first-team selection. The WPIAL product enters his senior season and is one of the top names for Pitt in 2026. He was an Honorable Mention All-ACC linebacker last season with 80 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions in 13 starts.
Full List of Phil Steele’s Preseason Pitt Selections
First Team
– LB Braylan Lovelace
Second Team
– DT Nick James
Third Team
– OT Ryan Baer
– S Cruce Brookins
– OG BJ Williams
Fourth Team
– QB Mason Heintschel
– DE Isaiah Neal
– LB Alex Sanford Jr.
– RB Ja’Kyrian Turner
Pitt opens up the 2026 campaign on Sept. 5 at Acrisure Stadium against Miami (OH). The Panthers are coming off an 8-5 season in 2025 as Pat Narduzzi returns for his 12th season at the helm of the program.