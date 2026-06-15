Pitt Places Nine on Phil Steele Preseason All-ACC Team

While the start of college and Pitt football’s season are still over two months away, preseason all-conference teams are starting to be rolled out.

National college football writer Phil Steele has released his preseason all-conference teams, including in the ACC as the Panthers are well featured on the list.

Linebacker Braylan Lovelace highlights the group as a first-team selection. The WPIAL product enters his senior season and is one of the top names for Pitt in 2026. He was an Honorable Mention All-ACC linebacker last season with 80 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions in 13 starts.

Full List of Phil Steele’s Preseason Pitt Selections

First Team

– LB Braylan Lovelace

Second Team

– DT Nick James

Third Team

Fourth Team

Pitt opens up the 2026 campaign on Sept. 5 at Acrisure Stadium against Miami (OH). The Panthers are coming off an 8-5 season in 2025 as Pat Narduzzi returns for his 12th season at the helm of the program.