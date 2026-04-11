Pitt Player Reaction: Heintschel, Panthers Talk 2026 Spring Game

PITTSBURGH — Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel and Texas State transfer quarterback Holden Geriner helped lead the offense to a 46-10 victory Saturday afternoon in the program’s 2026 spring game at Acrisure Stadium.

Heintschel met with the media following the game to discuss the offensive performance. Safety Cruce Brookins, who intercepted Heintschel, also discussed the defensive side of the ball.

Linebacker Davin Brewton and offensive lineman Kendall Stanley also spoke with the media after the duo was named the Ed Conway Award winners from most improved on defense and offense, respectively.

Watch the full Pitt player postgame reaction below: