Pitt Postgame Reaction: Capel, Dunning Talk Loss vs. No. 4 Duke

PITTSBURGH — Pitt men’s basketball saw its losing streak stretch to a season-worst four games with a 70-54 loss against No. 4 Duke Tuesday evening at the Petersen Events Center.

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel and forward Barry Dunning Jr., who scored 17 points in the loss, spoke to the media following the game.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer also talked about the Blue Devils’ 22nd win of the season.

Watch the full postgame press conferences below: