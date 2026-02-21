Pitt Postgame Reaction: Capel, Indrusaitis, Siulepa Talk Win Over Notre Dame

PITTSBURGH — Pitt men’s basketball pulled out an important ACC victory over Notre Dame, 73-68, Saturday afternoon at the Petersen Events Center to snap a five-game losing streak.

With the win, the Panthers stay alive for the ACC Tournament and hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over Notre Dame for the final seed of the tournament at the moment.

Head coach Jeff Capel, guard Nojus Indrusaitis and forward Roman Siulepa spoke postgame about the winning effort.

Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry also spoke with the media following the loss.