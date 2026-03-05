Pitt Postgame Reaction: Capel, Minor, Dunning Talk FSU Loss

PITTSBURGH — Pitt men’s basketball closed out its 2025-26 home slate with a 75-74 loss against Florida State after erasing a 24-point deficit.

Head coach Jeff Capel, guard Damarco Minor and wing Barry Dunning Jr., who scored a season-high 26 points, spoke with the media following the loss.

Florida State head coach Luke Loucks also met with the media to discuss his team’s road victory over the Panthers.

Watch the full Pitt postgame press conference below: