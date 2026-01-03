Pitt Postgame Reaction: Capel, Witherspoon Talk Clemson Loss

PITTSBURGH — Pitt men’s basketball hung around against Clemson, but the Panthers ultimately fell 73-68 to the Tigers Saturday at the Petersen Events Center.

Pitt falls to 7-8 and 0-2 in ACC play, while the Tigers improve to 12-3 and 2-0 in league play.

Panthers head coach Jeff Capel and guard Omari Witherspoon discussed the loss following the game.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell and guard Jestin Porter, who scored a game-high 21 points, provided their thoughts as well on the winning effort.

Watch the full postgame press conferences below: