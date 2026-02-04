Pitt Posts Season-Low Point Total in Loss at No. 18 Virginia

The Pitt men’s basketball program entered Tuesday night in last place of the Atlantic Coast Conference with a matchup against one of the league’s best in the 18th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers.

The mismatch in talent and size was apparent as Pitt posted a season-low point total in a 67-47 loss against Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

Pitt (9-14, 2-8 ACC) played without its top scorer in Brandin Cummings, who missed the game with an ankle injury. The Panthers failed to get much consistent production across the board. Cameron Corhen and Nojus Indrusaitis scored 11 points apiece as the Panthers shot 37 percent (17-of-46) from the floor and 31.6 percent (6-of-19) from three.

The Panthers struggled to hold onto the ball with as many turnovers as made field goals on the night — 17. Those 17 turnovers led to 23 points for the Cavaliers.

Virginia (19-3, 8-2 ACC) was led by Sam Lewis with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting and four triples. Freshman Thijs De Ridder recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Fellow freshman Chance Mallory added 11 points, four steals and three assists.

The Cavaliers used their advantage down low with a 38-31 rebounding edge. They also compiled 30 points in the paint compared to 22 for Pitt.

Despite some early decisive play from the Pitt offense with a Corhen dunk and 3-pointer before Roman Siuelpa got involved with a jumper, it dissipated just as quickly. The Panthers went over six minutes without a bucket. Pitt’s offensive handles fell apart as turnovers down the lane led to offense for Virginia.

With some poor Pitt ball management, the Cavaliers generated a 12-0 run that featured a fastbreak three from Lewis. Pitt turned the ball over 10 times in the first half as it led to 12 points for Virginia.

Virginia entered the game as one of the top rebounding teams in the country, including on the offensive glass and that was evident. A team that is sixth in the nation with 14.3 offensive rebounds per game collected seven in the first half that translated to nine second-chance points.

Pitt’s struggles offensively also stemmed from Virginia’s size advantage inside. 7-foot center Ugonna Onyenso blocked four shots in the first half. He would add a three late in the first to give Virginia a 33-20 halftime lead.

Virginia kept a consistent pace in the second half with much of the early work coming down low. Then, it was De Ridder and Lewis that sank threes for the Cavaliers.

The Cavs built their largest lead of the game at the time after an Onyenso dunk made it 49-32 at the 11:07 mark.

Pitt crept around momentarily near the midway point of the second half with an Omari Witherspoon and-one play, but Lewis drained back-to-back triples to pull Virginia back up by 18.

Pitt returns home on Saturday to take on SMU. Tip was adjusted to 2:00 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center and will air on The CW.