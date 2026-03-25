Pitt Pro Day Primer: 15 Participants Look to Raise Stock for NFL

Pro day marks a significant event for Pitt football’s National Football League hopefuls.

Fifteen Panthers will take to the indoor practice facility on the South Side Thursday in front of a large conglomerate of NFL scouts, press, family, friends and coaches.

Those participants will attempt to boost their stock in NFL circles whether that’s within the 2026 draft selection process or as undrafted free agents.

Last year, offensive lineman Branson Taylor, tight end Gavin Bartholomew and wide receiver Konata Mumpfield were selected in the last two rounds of the draft. On top of that, Pitt’s pro day helped kicker Ben Sauls, safety Donovan McMillon and linebacker Brandon George turned heads that led to free agents deal immediately following the draft.

The Pitt players will complete the following stations: 225-pound bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yards dash, pro shuttle, three-cone drill and individual position skill work.

Here’s a look at the 15 players that will participate in Pitt’s 2026 pro day.

Kyle Louis — Linebacker

Linebacker Kyle Louis, who opted to forgo his final season of eligibility, headlines the Pitt pro day participants and is projecting as a Day 2 selection in the draft. In the latest ESPN mock draft from Field Yates, Louis was selected in the second round with the 59th pick by the Houston Texans.

The 6-foot, 225-pound Louis is being looked at by some teams as a safety thanks to his coverage skills, athleticism and ability to read quarterbacks. At the NFL combine, Louis posted a 4.53 official 40-yard dash, a 39.5-inch vertical, a 10-9 broad jump, a 6.97-second three-cone drill and a 4.26-second 20-yard shuttle. He did not participate in the bench press at the combine, but will do so at the pro day.

Louis spent four seasons in the Pitt program, totaling 201 career tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six interceptions, 12 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis returns an interception for a touchdown against Syracuse. Oct. 24, 2024 – David Hague / PSN

Louis broke out during the 2024 season and was named a First-Team All-American and a First-Team All-ACC selection. The East Orange, N.J. native compiled 101 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four interceptions during that season in 13 starts. In 2025, he was named a team captain and posted 81 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and five pass breakups in 11 games. He was named to the All-ACC Second Team.

Desmond Reid — Running Back

Running back Desmond Reid was also invited to the combine, but did not workout in any of the events. He plans on participating in every event Thursday at pro day.

Reid did measure in at 5-6, 174 pounds at the combine and is projecting as an undrafted free agent with a possible special teams role as a returner.

Pitt running back Desmond Reid catches a pass against Notre Dame. Nov. 15, 2025 – Ed Thompson / PSN

The Miami Gardens, Fla. native came to Pitt after two seasons at Western Carolina. In his first year at the Power Four level, Reid showcased his explosive speed at running back and returner. He compiled 962 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground to go along with 579 receiving yards and four scores through the air. He was a Second-Team All-American selection and received a First-Team All-ACC nod as an all-purpose selection. He finished fifth nationally with 154.91 all-purpose yards per game.

The 2025 season went off script for Reid as he dealt with lingering injuries throughout the year. He appeared in seven total games with 278 rushing yards, 317 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.

Rashad Battle — Cornerback

Cornerback Rashad Battle spent six seasons at Pitt. He saw action in 18 games across his first two seasons, but would be limited in 2022 and held out completely for the 2023 season due to injury.

Pitt cornerback Rashad Battles prepares for the Military Bowl. Dec. 27, 2025 – Ed Thompson / PSN

The 6-3, 195-pounder from Atlanta, Ga. then returned and secured a starting role in 2024 in which he registered 36 tackles, one tackle for loss, a fumble recovery and eight pass breakups. This past fall, he started 11 games with a career-high 42 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, one fumble recovery and five pass breakups.

Kavir Bains-Marquez was one of the biggest transfer revelations on the 2025 roster. He started his career as a walk-on at UC Davis before earning a scholarship. After earning Big Sky First-Team honors in 2024, Bains-Marquez made the jump to the Power Four level at Pitt.

Pitt safety Kavir Bains-Marquez tackles a Louisville receiver. Sept. 27, 2025 – Ed Thompson / PSN

In his lone season with the Panthers, he appeared in all 13 games, while starting six. The 5-10, 175-pounder compiled 58 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions and four pass breakups. He also saw some time at linebacker as injuries increased in the unit.

Justin Holmes — Tight end

Justin Holmes was another nice portal find for the Panthers in 2025. He started his career at Kent State before playing the 2024 season at Marshall.

Pitt tight end Justin Holmes runs after the catch against Miami. Nov. 29, 2025 – Ed Thompson / PSN

The 6-3, 245-pound Kutztown, Pa. native joined Pitt primarily as a blocking tight end, but emerged as a strong pass-catching weapon. He totaled 28 receptions for 301 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

Caleb Junko — Punter

Caleb Junko is apart of a legacy Pitt family with his brother playing for the university and his grandfather, Bob Junko, a longtime Pitt coach and administrator. Junko spent four seasons with Pitt from 2022-25.

Pitt punter Caleb Junko attempts a punt against Duquesne. Aug. 30, 2025 – Ed Thompson / PSN

Junko took over the starting punting duties in 2023 with an average of 42.3 yards per punt. In 2024, he averaged 43.7 yards per punt and placed 16 inside the 20. As a senior, Junko totaled 51 punts that averaged 44.2 yards with a long of 60. He recorded 17 fair catchers and nine inside the 20.

Tamon Lynum — Cornerback

Tamon Lynum was another sixth-year cornerback for Pitt in 2025 — this time spending two years with the Panthers after starting his career at Nebraska. The 6-2, 190-pound Orlando, Fla. native recorded 36 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and seven pass breakups in 2024.

Pitt cornerback Tamon Lynum breaks up a pass against a Syracuse receiver. Oct. 18, 2025 – Ed Thompson / PSN

This past fall, Lynum started nine games in which he totaled 21 tackles, one interception and one pass breakup.

Javon McIntyre — Safety

Safety Javon McIntyre spent all five of his college seasons at Pitt. He redshirted his freshman season and saw limited action in 2022. The final three years of his career, McIntyre became a pivotal piece of the Pitt secondary with 35 starts over that span.

Pitt safety Javon McIntyre attempts to make a tackle against WVU tight end Grayson Barnes. Sept. 13, 2025 – Ed Thompson / PSN

In 2023, the 6-1 195-pound McIntyre posted a career-high 85 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and seven pass breakups. The following year, he rattled off 51 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and three pass breakups. This past fall, the Bear, Del. native was named a team captain and contributed 50 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and a pass breakup.

Jake Overman — Tight end

Tight end Jake Overman was another captain in 2025 as he completed his second season with the Panthers. Overman, a Yorba Linda, Calif. native spent his first four seasons at Oregon State.

Pitt tight end Jake Overman goes through warmups ahead of the Military Bowl. Dec. 27, 2025 – Ed Thompson / PSN

In 2024, Overman caught 17 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. This past fall, the 6-4, 240-pounder pulled in 10 receptions for 78 yards and one score.

Jeff Persi — Offensive Lineman

Jeff Persi spent four seasons at Michigan from 2020-24 where he won a national championship and was part of a Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line in 2022.

Pitt offensive lineman Jeff Persi lines up for a snap against West Virginia. Sept. 13, 2025 – Ed Thompson / PSN

Upon his transfer to Pitt, the 6-foot-8, 310-pound Persi secured the starting left tackle job. He appeared in nine games, starting eight of them. He missed four games with injury. He helped the ACC’s highest-scoring offense put together 37.6 points per game to go along with 281.6 yards passing per game. According to Pro Football Focus, Persi played 465 snaps and allowed five sacks and 23 pressures.

Deuce Spann — Wide receiver

Wide receiver Deuce Spann was another one-and-done player for Pitt in 2025. He started his career at Illinois as a quarterback before moving to receiver ahead of the 2021 season. He then played at Florida State from 2022-24.

Pitt wide receiver Deuce Spann runs after the catch against Notre Dame. Nov. 15, 2025 – Ed Thompson / PSN

The 6-4, 210-pounder totaled 13 receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown for Pitt this season. He also returned 15 kicks for 337 yards and added a rushing score out of the wildcat.

Blaine Spires — Defensive End

A Youngstown, Ohio native, Blaine Spires started his career at Bowling Green before transferring to Utah State for two seasons.

Pitt defensive end Blaine Spires attempts to shed a block against West Virginia. Sept. 13, 2025 – Ed Thompson / PSN

The 6-3, 255-pound Spires finished his career at Pitt with one season. While he dealt with some injuries, he appeared in nine games, starting five and recording 15 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Jalynn Williams — Running back

Jalynn Williams was a late addition to the Pitt running back room during training camp. Williams was in his eighth year of collegiate football in 2025. The 5-10, 210-pounder started his career at Toledo before spending three years at Western Carolina. He recorded 310 yards and 12 touchdown in 16 games for the Catamounts.

Running back Jalynn Williams in his eighth year of college football. Sept. 6, 2025 – Ed Thompson / PSN

At Pitt, Williams was limited to just five games in which he registered five carries for 23 yards.

Raphael Williams — Wide receiver

Raphael “Poppi” Williams was one of the more productive receivers at Pitt over the last two seasons. He started his college career at Western Carolina before transferring to San Diego State in 2023, where he did not appear in any games.

Pitt wide receiver Raphael Williams pulls in a catch against Louisville. Sept. 27, 2025 – Ed Thompson / PSN

In Williams’ first season at Pitt in 2024, he recorded 37 catches for 426 receiving yards and a team-high six touchdowns. This past fall, the 5-10, 165-pound slick route runner started all 13 games with 51 receptions for 701 yards and seven touchdowns, which finished second in the ACC.

Joey Zelinsky — Defensive End

A native of Cressona, Pa., Zelinsky began his career at Hudson Valley Community College before transferring to Eastern Michigan from 2022-24.

Pitt defensive end Joey Zelinsky tackles a Boston College running back. Oct. 4, 2025 – Ed Thompson / PSN

The 6-4, 250-pound defensive end then decided to make the jump to Pitt for his final season of eligibility. Zelinsky played in 12 games with 23 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.