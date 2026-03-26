Pitt Pro Day Tracker: 2026 Results, Updates & Notes
PITTSBURGH — Pitt football is hosting its 2026 pro day on the South Side Thursday with 15 participants expected to go through drills.
READ: Pitt Pro Day Primer: 15 Participants Look to Raise Stock for NFL
Pittsburgh Sports Now is tracking all the results from the day here:
Kyle Louis — Linebacker
225-pound Bench:
Vertical Jump:
Broad Jump:
40-Yard Dash:
Pro Shuttle:
Three-Cone Drill:
Notes:
Desmond Reid — Running Back
225-pound Bench:
Vertical Jump:
Broad Jump:
40-Yard Dash:
Pro Shuttle:
Three-Cone Drill:
Notes:
Rashad Battle — Cornerback
225-pound Bench:
Vertical Jump:
Broad Jump:
40-Yard Dash:
Pro Shuttle:
Three-Cone Drill:
Notes:
Kavir Bains-Marquez — Safety
225-pound Bench:
Vertical Jump:
Broad Jump:
40-Yard Dash:
Pro Shuttle:
Three-Cone Drill:
Notes:
Justin Holmes — Tight end
225-pound Bench:
Vertical Jump:
Broad Jump:
40-Yard Dash:
Pro Shuttle:
Three-Cone Drill:
Notes:
Caleb Junko — Punter
225-pound Bench:
Vertical Jump:
Broad Jump:
40-Yard Dash:
Pro Shuttle:
Three-Cone Drill:
Notes:
Tamon Lynum — Cornerback
225-pound Bench:
Vertical Jump:
Broad Jump:
40-Yard Dash:
Pro Shuttle:
Three-Cone Drill:
Notes:
Javon McIntyre — Safety
225-pound Bench:
Vertical Jump:
Broad Jump:
40-Yard Dash:
Pro Shuttle:
Three-Cone Drill:
Notes:
Jake Overman — Tight end
225-pound Bench:
Vertical Jump:
Broad Jump:
40-Yard Dash:
Pro Shuttle:
Three-Cone Drill:
Notes:
Jeff Persi — Offensive Lineman
225-pound Bench:
Vertical Jump:
Broad Jump:
40-Yard Dash:
Pro Shuttle:
Three-Cone Drill:
Notes:
Deuce Spann — Wide receiver
225-pound Bench:
Vertical Jump:
Broad Jump:
40-Yard Dash:
Pro Shuttle:
Three-Cone Drill:
Notes:
Blaine Spires — Defensive End
225-pound Bench:
Vertical Jump:
Broad Jump:
40-Yard Dash:
Pro Shuttle:
Three-Cone Drill:
Notes:
Jalynn Williams — Running back
225-pound Bench:
Vertical Jump:
Broad Jump:
40-Yard Dash:
Pro Shuttle:
Three-Cone Drill:
Notes:
Raphael Williams — Wide receiver
225-pound Bench:
Vertical Jump:
Broad Jump:
40-Yard Dash:
Pro Shuttle:
Three-Cone Drill:
Notes:
Joey Zelinsky — Defensive End
225-pound Bench:
Vertical Jump:
Broad Jump:
40-Yard Dash:
Pro Shuttle:
Three-Cone Drill:
Notes: