Pitt Pro Day Tracker: 2026 Results, Updates & Notes

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football is hosting its 2026 pro day on the South Side Thursday with 15 participants expected to go through drills.

READ: Pitt Pro Day Primer: 15 Participants Look to Raise Stock for NFL

Pittsburgh Sports Now is tracking all the results from the day here:

Kyle Louis — Linebacker

225-pound Bench:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

40-Yard Dash:

Pro Shuttle:

Three-Cone Drill:

Notes:

Desmond Reid — Running Back

225-pound Bench:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

40-Yard Dash:

Pro Shuttle:

Three-Cone Drill:

Notes:

Rashad Battle — Cornerback

225-pound Bench:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

40-Yard Dash:

Pro Shuttle:

Three-Cone Drill:

Notes:

225-pound Bench:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

40-Yard Dash:

Pro Shuttle:

Three-Cone Drill:

Notes:

Justin Holmes — Tight end

225-pound Bench:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

40-Yard Dash:

Pro Shuttle:

Three-Cone Drill:

Notes:

Caleb Junko — Punter

225-pound Bench:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

40-Yard Dash:

Pro Shuttle:

Three-Cone Drill:

Notes:

Tamon Lynum — Cornerback

225-pound Bench:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

40-Yard Dash:

Pro Shuttle:

Three-Cone Drill:

Notes:

Javon McIntyre — Safety

225-pound Bench:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

40-Yard Dash:

Pro Shuttle:

Three-Cone Drill:

Notes:

Jake Overman — Tight end

225-pound Bench:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

40-Yard Dash:

Pro Shuttle:

Three-Cone Drill:

Notes:

Jeff Persi — Offensive Lineman

225-pound Bench:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

40-Yard Dash:

Pro Shuttle:

Three-Cone Drill:

Notes:

Deuce Spann — Wide receiver

225-pound Bench:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

40-Yard Dash:

Pro Shuttle:

Three-Cone Drill:

Notes:

Blaine Spires — Defensive End

225-pound Bench:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

40-Yard Dash:

Pro Shuttle:

Three-Cone Drill:

Notes:

Jalynn Williams — Running back

225-pound Bench:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

40-Yard Dash:

Pro Shuttle:

Three-Cone Drill:

Notes:

Raphael Williams — Wide receiver

225-pound Bench:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

40-Yard Dash:

Pro Shuttle:

Three-Cone Drill:

Notes:

Joey Zelinsky — Defensive End

225-pound Bench:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

40-Yard Dash:

Pro Shuttle:

Three-Cone Drill:

Notes: