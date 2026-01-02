Pitt QB Cole Gonzales Enters Transfer Portal

The Pitt Panthers will be in the market for a couple new quarterbacks as three players from last season will transfer.

Yesterday, backups Eli Holstein and David Lynch entered the transfer portal and this morning they were joined by Cole Gonzales.

Gonzales arrived at Pitt from Oklahoma last offseason. Prior to that, he was Kade Bell’s starting quarterback at Western Carolina.

During his time at Pitt, Gonzales served as backup to Holstein at the start of the season and then third string once Mason Heintschel became the starter.

This season, Gonzales went 11 of 22 for 118 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He appeared in just three games, thus preserving a redshirt.

This departure comes as no surprise as Gonzales will look for an opportunity to play in his last season of athletic eligibility.

Look for Pat Narduzzi and Bell to search for a veteran quarterback in the portal, along with possibly adding a walk-on to replace Lynch.

At this point, Pitt’s quarterbacks for next season are Mason Heintschel, Beau Jackson (freshman walk-on) and two incoming freshmen, Angelo Renda and Corey Dailey.

