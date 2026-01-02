Pitt QB Eli Holstein Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

Quarterback Eli Holstein is on the move and will look for a new home after two seasons with the Pitt football program.

Holstein, who was replaced as Pitt’s starting quarterback this season as a redshirt sophomore, is expected to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, Pete Nakos of On3 reports.

Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein is currently expected to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @On3sports.



Former Alabama transfer has thrown for 3,309 career yards and 29 touchdowns. https://t.co/mUSrJ7rE8P pic.twitter.com/NGRQVx9yo2 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 2, 2026

The Zachary, La. native is 9-5 as a starter, but his 2-2 record to start the 2025 campaign and untimely turnovers led to his benching against Louisville in Week 5. A week later, true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel supplanted the incumbent starter. Heintschel started the remainder of the season.

This year, Holstein went 77-for-125 (61.6%) with 12 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. He tossed two fourth-quarter interceptions against Louisville and was unable to lead the Panthers to a comeback over the Cardinals.

Holstein transferred to Pitt following a season at Alabama. As a redshirt freshman, Holstein quickly impressed in spring and then secured the starting quarterback job during fall training camp.

Holstein went 180-for-291 (61.9%) with 2,228 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, along with 328 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Holstein led Pitt to a 7-0 start before dealing with a slew of injuries before finally suffering a season-ending ankle injury that required surgery. He missed three games, including the bowl game.

Out of Zachary High School, Holstein was a four-star prospect, according to Rivals. He held additional offers from Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Auburn, Utah, Michigan State and others.

Holstein’s father was a punter at LSU, while his brother, Caleb, was a quarterback at Louisiana Tech.

Offer Alert

Stay up to date on all the Pitt football news and intel from the staff at Pittsburgh Sports Now by becoming a premium member today. Take advantage of our current offer — receive a two-day trial for just $1. Click the image below to sign up!