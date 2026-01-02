Pitt QB Eli Holstein Expected to Enter Transfer Portal
Quarterback Eli Holstein is on the move and will look for a new home after two seasons with the Pitt football program.
Holstein, who was replaced as Pitt’s starting quarterback this season as a redshirt sophomore, is expected to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, Pete Nakos of On3 reports.
The Zachary, La. native is 9-5 as a starter, but his 2-2 record to start the 2025 campaign and untimely turnovers led to his benching against Louisville in Week 5. A week later, true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel supplanted the incumbent starter. Heintschel started the remainder of the season.
This year, Holstein went 77-for-125 (61.6%) with 12 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. He tossed two fourth-quarter interceptions against Louisville and was unable to lead the Panthers to a comeback over the Cardinals.
Holstein transferred to Pitt following a season at Alabama. As a redshirt freshman, Holstein quickly impressed in spring and then secured the starting quarterback job during fall training camp.
Holstein went 180-for-291 (61.9%) with 2,228 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, along with 328 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Holstein led Pitt to a 7-0 start before dealing with a slew of injuries before finally suffering a season-ending ankle injury that required surgery. He missed three games, including the bowl game.
Out of Zachary High School, Holstein was a four-star prospect, according to Rivals. He held additional offers from Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Auburn, Utah, Michigan State and others.
Holstein’s father was a punter at LSU, while his brother, Caleb, was a quarterback at Louisiana Tech.
