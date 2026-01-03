Pitt RB Derrick Davis Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

Running back Derrick Davis Jr. has become the latest Pitt Panther to place his name in the NCAA transfer portal.



This becomes the unfortunate end to his Pitt career after transferring back home two years ago.



The 6-foot, 210-pound redshirt senior suffered a season-ending injury in the final game of the 2024 season that required surgery. Because of the severity of the injury, Davis was forced to sit out all of this past season.



After transferring to Pitt in 2023, the former Gateway star was never able to establish a role in the offense. In two seasons, Davis received 29 carries for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Pitt RB Derrick Davis Scores the 2024 Backyard Brawls GAME WINNING TD 🙌🔥



After trailing 34-24 with 4mins Remaining, Pitt Scores Back to Back TD’s to complete the COMEBACK 🔥🔥@D_Dav1s @Pitt_FB pic.twitter.com/LuNUImJb0m — Prospect Media (@prospectmedia_) September 14, 2024

Coming out of high school, Davis was a highly touted four-star recruit that landed at LSU. He played in 17 career games with the Tigers. He started his career as a safety but moved to running back. During his sophomore season, he totaled 11 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown in five games.

Davis becomes the fourth scholarship running back to depart Pitt since the conclusion of the season- Desmond Reid (graduation), Juelz Goff (transfer), and Jalynn Williams (graduation).