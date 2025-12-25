Pitt RB Desmond Reid Invited to Hula Bowl

Despite an unfortunate senior season that was riddled with injuries, Pitt running back Desmond Reid has received an invitation to participate in the 2026 Hula Bowl.



The 80th annual Hula Bowl will take place on January 10th in DeLand, Florida and is the nation’s premier college football All-Star Game dedicated only to Seniors.



Reid will have the opportunity to be evaluated and interviewed throughout the week by top scouts from the NFL, UFL and CFL teams.



The electric, playmaking back announced last week his intention to enter the 2026 NFL Draft and will not be participating in the Military Bowl against East Carolina.

Reid transferred to Pitt along with offensive coordinator Kade Bell after two seasons at Western Carolina. The 5-8, 175-pound running back transition to the Power Four level seamlessly by turning in a Second-Team All-American and a First-Team All-ACC campaign as an all-purpose weapon.

In 2024, Reid compiled 962 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 579 receiving yards and four scores. He totaled 159 punt return yards with a 78-yard touchdown return. He finished fifth nationally in terms of all-purpose yards per game with 154.91.

Reid returned for his senior season this fall, but it went differently than the Panthers had hoped for. Reid was in and out of the lineup with a variety of injuries, including an ankle ailment. Still, he managed to play in seven games where he registered 278 rushing yards and two touchdowns, 317 receiving yards and a pair of scores at Florida State and 105 punt return yards with an 88-yard touchdown return.

According to Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus has Reid ranked as the 19th-best running back in the 2026 draft class and the 283rd overall prospect.