Pitt RB Desmond Reid Signing with Bills as Undrafted Free Agent

The Buffalo Bills are getting an explosive playmaker in Pitt running back Desmond Reid.

Reid is signing with the Bills as an undrafted free agent following the completion of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, according to multiple reports.

Pitt running back Desmond Reid is signing with the Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent. Also played at Western Carolina. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 25, 2026

In 2024, Reid put himself on the map with an all-purpose Second-Team All-American campaign in his first season at the Power Four level. Looking to build on that season, his senior year did not pan out as well. Reid dealt with an ankle injury that kept him out of five games. He started six in seven appearances.

Reid was invited to the combine, where he measured in at 5-6 1/4, 174 pounds, but he did not test in any of the on-field drills or 40-yard dash. At Pitt’s pro day, Reid did post an unofficial time of 4.50 in the 40.

A native of Miami Gardens, Fla., Reid transferred to Pitt along with offensive coordinator Kade Bell after two seasons at Western Carolina. Reid compiled 962 rushing yards and five scores in 2024, along with 579 receiving yards and four touchdowns that led to the Second-Team All-American and First-Team All-ACC selections. Reid finished fifth nationally with 154.91 all-purpose yards per game.

In seven games in 2025, Reid registered 278 rushing yards and two touchdowns, 317 receiving yards and a pair of scores at Florida State and 105 punt return yards with an 88-yard touchdown return.

During his time at Pitt, Reid showcased his explosive ability and impact with the ball in his hands as a running back, receiver and returner. The big question heading to the NFL will be his durability.