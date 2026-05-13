Pitt Receives Commitment from 2027 3-Star Safety Out of Florida

The foundation of Pitt football’s 2027 class is starting to form ahead of official visits with a new commitment and seventh prospect overall in the class.

Pitt added a commitment Wednesday afternoon from three-star safety Saniiyn Black out of Zephyrhills, Florida.

Black — a 6-foot, 168-pound prospect and 117th-ranked safety in the cycle, per Rivals — had a strong offer sheet that consisted of Michigan, LSU, Pitt, Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri, Florida State, UCF, North Carolina and others.

The Panthers initially offered Black back on February 22 with safeties coach Harlon Barnett spearheading the recruitment. Black then made his way to Pittsburgh for a spring visit on April 9.

Black will return to Pitt for an official visit on June 12. He was also planning an official to North Carolina following a spring visit. He also visited Auburn, Georgia Tech and LSU this spring.

At Zephyrhills High School, Black was named a Second-Team All-Conference defensive back in 2025 as he posted 51 tackles, three interceptions, three passes defended, two force fumble and one recovery. He also totaled 38 receptions for 872 yards and nine touchdowns on offense at wide receiver.

Check out Black’s Hudl highlights here.

Black is the second defensive commitment in the 2027 class for Pitt. He joins three-star linebacker Walter Hudson. Four-star quarterback Kevin Verpaele, three-star running back Tyler Reid, three-star wide receiver Jacob Thomas, three-star tight end Ryker Reynolds and three-star interior offensive lineman Colin Urrea make up the offensive pledges.