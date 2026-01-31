Pitt Receives Commitment from Kicker Carter Genchi

For the second time in as many days, Pitt football picked up a 2026 high school commitment from a specialist.

On Friday, it was Hillgrove High School (Powder Springs, Ga.) kicker Carter Genchi as he announced his commitment to Pitt via X.

The 5-10, 150-pound Genchi made the decision to land with the Panthers after taking an official visit last week. He joins a long line of kickers that trained under Adam Tanalski and went to Pitt — Chric Blewitt, Alex Kessman, Ben Sauls, Trey Butkowski and Sam Carpenter. Genchi committed a day after Edwardsburgh HS (Mich.) long snapper Alex Rudolph committed.

Genchi is a five-star recruit and ranks as the No. 13 kicker in the 2026 class, according to the Kohl’s Kicking Camps.

“With his performance at the 2025 Kohl’s Southern Winter Showcase, Carter Genchi demonstrated he has the tools to compete at the next level despite the challenging weather conditions,” Kohl’s Kicking wrote in an evaluation. “He recorded 13 points in field goal charting and 109.95 in kickoff charting, where his best kick traveled 75 yards with 3.6 seconds of hang time. His strong performances across various events highlight his college-level talent and potential as a specialist. Genchi delivered a complete showing and continues to exhibit the attributes needed for next-level football.

“Genchi competed at Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp in July of 2025. He scored 24 points on field goals and 112.42 points on kickoffs. He has a bright future as a specialist and has the ability to play early in college. Genchi also competed at the 2025 Southern Showcase and scored 13/15 points on field goals and 114.15 points on kickoffs at the event. His ball striking is at the D1 level. He also had a strong showing at the 2025 Kohl’s National Underclassman Challenge. He impressed with his leg speed and his overall command of his “A” ball at camp. He scored 12 points combined in the field goal charting and produced a score of 112.15 in the kickoff charting.”

During his senior season at Hillgrove High, he earned First Team All-State honors. He went 10-of-13 on field goals with a lone of 43 yards. He went 51-of-55 on point after attempts.

Full season highlights/stats‼️

(#13 on Kohl’s/ #4 on Sailers)



(10/13) on FG long (53,48,39,39,37,31,30,30,25,22)



(64/69) TB on KO

(Avg of 69/3.94)



(51/55) PAT

(Injured long snapper on 3)



1st all region kicker and punter!@HKA_Tanalski @HgroveFootball pic.twitter.com/DkV3FoQgjf — Carter genchi (@CarterGenchi_35) December 4, 2025

Genchi rounds out Pitt’s kicker room after the Panthers lost freshman standout Trey Butskowski to the portal, where he would sign with Michigan, and Sam Carpenter as well, who signed with Sam Houston State.

New special teams coach Mike Pfiefer now has a kicking room that consists of scholarship transfer Samuel Hunsaker from Northern Arizona, Western Illinois walk-on Antonio Chadha and now Genchi.