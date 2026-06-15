Pitt Recruiting: Latest Camp Offers from Pitt Staff

The recruiting calendar has flipped as players in the Class of 2028 are now officially considered juniors. That’s big because college coaches are now permitted to directly contact them in an attempt to recruit them.



Speaking of recruiting, the Pitt coaching staff was busy on the South Side coaching and evaluating potential prospects as they held an invite only prospect camp.



At the conclusion of the camp, a few players earned offers from the Panthers coaches as well as a couple others from around the country, including a 5-star recruit.

Sunday Offers from Pitt

*Landon Dawson, 2028 tight end/linebacker from Mount Vernon, Ohio. Dawson holds other Power 4 offers from Indiana, Florida, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Purdue, Boston College and Miami.

*Tyzon Swann, 2028 5-star defensive tackle from Indian Head, Maryland. Swann (6’3″, 255-pounds) is rated by Rivals as the No. 2 defensive tackle and the No. 9 overall player in the Class of 2028. As you’d imagine, Swann’s offer list is impressive. Some of the bigger programs include Virginia Tech, Penn State, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, Florida, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, USC and LSU.



*Brandon Bennett, 2028 athlete from Montour High School. Bennett is 6’3″, 210-pounds and tells PSN that he is being recruited by Pitt is an athlete, likely on the defensive side of the ball. Bennett holds two other Power 4 offers, Maryland and UConn.



*Ryan Chambers, Jr., 2029 defensive lineman from Kiski Area Prep. Chambers (6’2″, 280-pounds) received the offer while camping at Pitt yesterday. Chambers received his first D-1 offer from Penn State after competing there in a prospects camp.

*Ayveron Hudson, 2030 running back/safety from Penns Grove, New Jersey. This becomes the first D-1 offer for Hudson, who recently made a visit to Pittsburgh.

*Roman Mauruzio, 2028 offensive tackle from Central Catholic High School received the hometown offer after competing in Pitt’s prospects camp. Mauruzio (6’7″, 285-pounds) holds other D-1 offers from Buffalo, Miami of Ohio and Kent State, so this becomes his first Power 4 offer.





