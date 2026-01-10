Pitt Remains Winless in ACC with Loss to Syracuse

PITTSBURGH — A year after Pitt swept Syracuse, the rivalry returned back to the Pete as the Panthers were in search of their first conference win of the 2025-26 season.

After a poor defensive first half, Pitt found life in the second and brought the game within six before ultimately falling to Syracuse, 83-72, Saturday at the Petersen Events Center.

It was a matter of 3-point shooting for Pitt (7-9, 0-3 ACC) as the Panthers allowed Syracuse (11-5, 2-1 ACC) to drain eight triples in the first half on the way to a season-worst 48 points allowed. On the offensive end, Pitt posted another season-low with a 19.2 percent shooting clip throughout the game from three. The Panthers also turned the ball over 12 times that led to 22 points for the Orange.

Sophomore guard Brandin Cummings put together a strong performance off the bench with 29 points to lead all scorers on 11-of-17 shooting. However, when it came down to crunch time, Cummings could not hit a pair of critical shots in the final two minutes.

Syracuse leading scorer Donnie Freeman cashed in on a trio of triples as he paced the Orange with 22 points. JJ Starling added 19 for the Orange on 7-of-11 from the floor and three triples.

Syracuse played fast and aggressive early and caused problem’s for Pitt’s offense in the half-court. A pair of takeaways led to fastbreak points for the Orange, including a rim-rocking slam from William Kyle III.

Despite scoring the opening bucket, Pitt’s offense was ice cold early with a five-plus minute scoring drought. The Panthers missed their first eight 3-point attempts, while the Orange engineered a 13-0 run.

The story of the first half came from Syracuse’s lights-out shooting from beyond the arc. A team that ranks dead last in 3-point makes per game in the ACC with 6.4, buried eight attempts in the first half alone — one shy of the Syracuse season-best.

Sophomore forward Tyler Betsey came off the bench to provide some of the Syracuse shooting from beyond the arc, going 3-for-4 in the first half.

Pitt received its own spark off the bench in the form of Cummings. He immediately got to work by drawing a foul as he made both free throws, and then moments later, cashed in on a nifty step-through jumper. The sophomore guard led all scorers at the halftime break with 16 points on a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor.

Syracuse built its largest lead with 1:37 to go in the half on a Freeman fastbreak layup after another steal. Pitt responded with five consecutive points to end the half, but the Panthers stared down a 48-37 deficit.

Pitt came out of the locker room disjointed as Syracuse took advantage. Kyle III did the damage with an impressive one-handed put-back slam. Pitt would then turn it over, which led to a wide open dunk in the paint for Kyle III and a Jeff Capel timeout.

The Panthers finally broke through in the second off a Damarco Minor three, but Syracuse continued to find ways to score with a pair of Starling layups and 3-pointer that made it 64-46 with 14:14 to go.

Pitt started to chip away at the deficit with Roman Siulepa working down low in the paint and constructing his own 5-0 run. Cummings continued his electric play by creating shots all over the floor. His 3-pointer at the 6:33 mark brought the game within six points at 72-66.

Pitt had the opportunity to take control of the game late as it got the necessary stops with four consecutive misses from the Orange. However, Pitt once again failed to convert on the other end much like against Clemson and Miami.

Pitt hits the road for the first time in ACC play on Wednesday when it takes on Georgia Tech. Tip is set for 7:00 p.m. at the McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Ga.