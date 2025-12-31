Pitt Reserve OL Entering Transfer Portal

Pitt football is set to lose its second scholarship offensive lineman to the transfer portal.

According to Pete Nakos of On3, redshirt sophomore Tai Ray is set to enter the transfer portal.

Pitt has now lost two scholarship offensive lineman to the portal with Jackson Brown announcing his departure prior to the bowl game. Pitt is up to eight scholarship portal entrants: starting wide receiver Kenny Johnson, tight end Malachi Thomas, running back Juelz Goff, wide receiver Zion Fowler-El, wide receiver Jesse Anderson, cornerback Davion Pritchard, Ray and Brown.

Ray, who stands at 6-6, 325-pounds, appeared in 13 games this season with just about all of his action coming on the field goal squad. He played just 17 snaps on offense, according to Pro Football Focus. Ray was listed as the backup to starting right guard BJ Williams for the Military Bowl against East Carolina. Most of his action came against Boston College with nine snaps.

In 2024, Ray appeared in three games as a reserve tackle in which he played eight total snaps.

An Apopka, Fla. native, Ray was originally recruited by Frank Cignetti Jr. and Dave Borbely and joined Pitt in the 2023 recruiting class. Ray held additional offers from Indiana, USF, UCF, Charlotte and others.

