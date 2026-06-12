Pitt Schedules Home Game Against Horizon League Opponent

Pitt men’s basketball has added another nonconference opponent to its 2026-27 schedule, this time coming out of the Horizon League.

The Panthers will face Cleveland State on Dec. 21 at the Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh Sports Now has confirmed. According to a report from Alex Rosinski, Pitt will pay Cleveland State $85,000 for the matchup.

This will be the first time the Panthers and Vikings meet since February of 1981 when Pitt recorded a 73-70 victory. Pitt is 5-2 all-time against the Vikings, a program in which is coming off an 11-22 season.

Pitt now has six confirmed nonconference matchups so far for the 2026-27 campaign. The Panthers will host the Vikings, West Virginia (TBD) and Villanova (TBD). The Panthers will participate in the Fort Myers Tip-Off classic against Oklahoma (Nov. 24) and DePaul (Nov. 26), to go along with a road contest against Missouri (Dec. 1) in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Following a 13-20 season, Jeff Capel, who enters his ninth season, and the his staff rebuilt their roster with 11 transfers: Baye Ndongo, Nait George, Jalil Bethea, A’lahn Sumler, Jonathan Powell, Dominique Diomande, Ibrahim Souare, Armani Mighty, Timofei Rudovskii, Kraig Gilbert and Colin Hawkins to go along with two freshmen. Macari Moore is the lone scholarship returnee from last season.

Check out Pitt basketball’s known 2026-27 opponents here.