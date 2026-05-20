Pitt Secures Commitment from 2027 3-Star Florida Cornerback

Pitt football is continuing its recruiting momentum in the 2027 class ahead of next week’s official visits with another commitment and second consecutive in the secondary.

Lakeland (Fla.) three-star cornerback Jordan Young has verbally committed to Pitt, he announced Wednesday morning.

Young — a 6-2, 180-pound prospect and No. 91 corner in the cycle, per Rivals — commits to Pitt over other offers from Florida State, Virginia Tech, SMU, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, UConn, USF, FAU and more.

Pitt offered Young back on January 22 of this year, and he then set up an official visit with the Panthers for June 18-20. During the spring, Young visited Florida State and Miami. The Seminoles were then in to see Young at school.

As a junior, Young compiled 18 tackles, 16 pass breakups, an interception and a tackle for loss. He can play multiple spots in the secondary at corner, nickel and safety. Young attends the same high school that current Pitt redshirt junior and cornerback Shadarian Harrison did.

Pitt now holds eight commitments in the 2027 class ahead of official visits: four-star quarterback Kevin Verpaele, three-star running back Tyler Reid, three-star wide receiver Jacob Thomas, three-star tight end Ryker Reynolds, three-star offensive lineman Colin Urrea, three-star linebacker Walter Hudson, three-star safety Saniiyn Black and now Young make up the current pledges.