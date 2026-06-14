Pitt Secures Commitment from 3-Star CB Kayden Battle

Pitt football continues to stack talent in the 2027 cycle from the state of Georgia.

Three-star McEachern (Ga.) cornerback Kayden Battle became the latest Peach State prospect to give Pat Narduzzi and the Panthers a verbal pledge while on his official visit.

Battle — a 5-11, 180-pound prospect and the No. 123 corner in the class — selects Pitt after a recent official visit with Michigan State. He also held offers from Miami, Kentucky, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Florida State, Duke, North Carolina, UCF and more.

Pitt offered Battle back in September of 2025. Cornerbacks coach and are recruiter Archie Collins visited with Battle back in May.

Pitt has now added six Georgia prospects with Battle, four-star tight end Max Patterson, four-star linebacker Jeremiah Proctor, three-star cornerback Omarion Wallace, three-star offensive tackle Carter Mathis and three-star interior offensive lineman Noah Nixon.

Battle becomes the second commitment of Pitt’s second official visit weekend, joining three-star quarterback and East Carolina flip James Perrone. That now gives Pitt 23 commits in its 2027 recruiting class.

As a junior, Battle recorded 13 tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions and a tackle for loss for a McEachern team that went 10-1.

Check out Battle’s Hudl highlights here.