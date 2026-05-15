Pitt Secures Commitment from Another Intriguing Transfer Wing

Pitt men’s basketball continues to strengthen its depth for the 2026-27 season with its 11th transfer portal commitment.

The Panthers have secured a commitment from a 6-foot-9 wing in Bryant transfer Timofei Rudovskii, Pittsburgh Sports Now has confirmed. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello was the first to report.

Bryant transfer Timofei Rudovskii has committed to Pitt, sources told ESPN. 6-foot-9 guard from Russia was an intriguing mid-major freshman last season, earning a spot on the America East All-Rookie team after averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and shooting 36.2% from 3. pic.twitter.com/rIIbA1Jrij — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 15, 2026

Rudovskii, a native of Moscow, Russia, is coming off an excellent freshman campaign with the Bulldogs in which he averaged 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 31.5 minutes per game in 32 starts. Rudovskii shot 40.9 percent from the floor and also added a shooting touch from deep, going 67-of-191 (35.1%).

For his efforts, Rudovskii earned an American East All-Rookie selection. He posted 25 double-digit performances, including nine consecutive to begin his collegiate career. Two of those outings came against ACC opponents in Georgia Tech (12) and Virginia Tech (11), while another was against UConn (11 points). He scored a career-best 24 points against Albany as he went 9-of-13 from the floor and 6-of-10 beyond the arc.

Prior to Bryant, Rudovskii attended Dream City Christian High School in Arizona. He also played internationally for Nizhny Novgorod in the VTB United League (Russia) during the 2023–24 season.

Rudovskii will now join a trio of wings at Pitt in 6-foot-6 North Carolina transfer Jonathan Powell, 6-foot-7 BYU transfer Dominique Diomande and 6-foot-9 Concord (D-II) transfer Kraig Gilbert.

Check out all of Pitt’s offseason roster movement here.