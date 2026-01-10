Pitt Secures Commitment from Big 10 Defensive Lineman Transfer

It’s been a busy morning for Pitt football in terms of transfer portal additions as the Panthers secured a commitment from a Big 10 defensive lineman

Illinois defensive tackle transfer Jeremiah Warren committed to Pitt Saturday morning, per Allen Trieu of 247Sports.

Warren visited Pitt Thursday and Friday, and has two years of eligibility remaining. He had also took a visit to Wake Forest.

Along with Warren, Pitt landed Western Kentucky running back La’Vell Wright and UAB tight end Elijah Lagg.

Warren’s commitment helps to replenish some of the depth in the defensive tackle room after Francis Brewu and Jahsear Whittington entered the portal. Warren joins a room that has Sean FitzSimmons, who officially announced his return, Isaiah Neal, Nick James, Trevor Sommers, Ty Yuhas and incoming freshman Lincoln Hoke. Depending on if there is any more player movement, Pitt may still look to add another interior d-lineman.

The 6-3, 310-pound Warren appeared in 11 games this season at Illinois in which he totaled just three tackles. In 2024 as a redshirt freshman, Warren saw his playing time increase, appearing in all 13 games. He recorded 10 tackles on the year.

Out of Belleville High School in Michigan, Warren was a three-star prospect and the No. 181 defensive lineman, according to On3. Along with Illinois, Warren had other offers from Army, Navy, Central Michigan, UMass, Akron and more.

