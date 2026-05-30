Pitt Secures Pledge from 3-Star Georgia CB Omarion Wallace

Pitt football has heavily emphasized the state of Georgia in the 2027 recruiting class, and those efforts are starting to pay off in a big way.

High three-star cornerback Omarion Wallace out of Newton High School in Georgia committed to Pitt Saturday afternoon while on his official visit.

Wallace had a final five list of Pitt, North Carolina, Rutgers, Wake Forest and Minnesota. He had several other official visits lined up but commits to Pitt after his first visit.

Wallace picked up a Pitt offer earlier this year in February. He is the No. 43 cornerback in the class and becomes the third player from Georgia to commit to the Panthers with three-star Buford offensive lineman Noah Nixon and four-star North Gwinnett tight end Max Patterson.

During the regular season at Newton this past fall, the 6-foot, 170-pound Wallace recorded 54 tackles, five interceptions and six pass breakups.

Check out Wallace’s Hudl highlights here.

The Panthers now have 11 total commitments in the 2027 recruiting class with seven Pat Signals still unnanounced.