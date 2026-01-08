Pitt Secures Portal Commitment from Coveted DB, McKeesport Native

Kanye Thompson, a McKeesport native and safety transfer from Division II Slippery Rock, turned into one of the more coveted defensive back prospects in the portal with interest from a lengthy list of schools.

On Thursday, Thompson made his decision to stay in Western Pennsylvania as he committed to the Pitt Panthers via a post on X.

Thompson committed to Pitt, where he recently wrapped up an official visit, over other reported finalists of Ohio State and Tennessee. He also visited Kansas and had offers from Texas Tech, Nebraska, TCU, Kansas State, Syracuse, Memphis, Boise State, Boston College and others.

Pitt is receiving a highly-impactful defensive back in Thompson, who put together an outstanding redshirt junior season for Slippery Rock. In 2025, Thompson recorded 60 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and 10 pass breakups.

Thompson was named a 2025 Don Hansen Football All-American. First Team All-Region and All-PSAC West selection.

The 6-foot, 168-pound Thompson posted 25 tackles, one tackle for loss and three pass breakups in 14 games in 2024. He did not appear in any games his first two seasons at Slippery Rock.

Not only is Thompson productive and disruptive, but he also has elite speed with a recorded 10.13 100-meter dash time in college track, setting the all-time PSAC record.

Pitt’s coaching staff was looking to add a safety prospect or two from the portal with Javon McIntyre and Kavir Bains-Marquez out of eligibility. Pitt returns Cruce Brookins, freshman Josh Guerrier, Allen Bryant and Cole Woodson in the safety rom. Da’Ron Barksdale, Isaac Patterson and Tony Forney Jr. are incoming freshmen at safety.

Thompson becomes the fourth portal pick up for the Panthers to go along with offensive linemen Netinho Olivieri (Penn), Keylen Davis (Akron) and wide receiver Malik Knight (Western Carolina).

Pitt Offseason Roster Tracker

Follow all of Pitt football’s offseason movement with Pittsburgh Sports Now‘s roster tracker here.

Offer Alert

Stay up to date on all the Pitt football news and intel from the staff at Pittsburgh Sports Now by becoming a premium member today. Take advantage of our current offer — receive a two-day trial for just $1. Click the image below to sign up!