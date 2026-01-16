Pitt Secures Portal QB in Texas State Transfer Holden Geriner

Pitt was in need of a quarterback out of the transfer portal, and that was addressed Friday.

Texas State transfer Holden Geriner, tells Pittsburgh Sports Now that he has committed to Pitt after a visit with the Panthers. Geriner will join Pitt in 2026 as a redshirt senior with one year of eligibility remaining. He spent his first three seasons at Auburn, and has yet to throw a touchdown in his collegiate career.

BREAKING: Texas State transfer QB Holden Geriner has committed to Pitt, @PeteNakos reports https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/Is8G5uETYy — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 16, 2026

Pitt’s quarterback room is extremely young, and was in need of a signal caller who has been around the college game for while to compete for the backup role behind returning starter Mason Heintschel. Geriner fits that mold

The Panthers lost Eli Holstein, Cole Gonzales and David Lynch all to the transfer portal, while the program brings in a pair of true freshmen in Corey Dailey and Angelo Renda. Walk-on redshirt freshman Beau Jackson fills out the quarterback room.

Geriner, a 6-foot-3, 223-pounder from Savannah, Ga., appeared in just three games in 2025 for Texas State. He did not complete his lone pass attempt. He did rush twice for 10 yards with a long of eight.

At Auburn, Geriner attempted just two passes in 2024 and completed both for 33 yards, while adding six rushing yards. During the 2023 season, he appeared in five games as the team’s third-string quarterback. He went 5-of-15 (33.3%) for 75 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He redshirted his freshman year.

Coming out of Benedictine Military School, Geriner was a four-star prospect and the No. 14-rated quarterback in the 2022 cycle, according to On3. Along with Auburn, he held offers from Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida State, Michigan State, Arkansas, West Virginia and others.

Geriner threw for more than 7,100 career passing yards in high school with 71 touchdowns. He led the Cadets to the Class 4A state title as a senior with 3,377 yards and 36 touchdowns.

