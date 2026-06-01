Pitt Secures Significant LB Commitment from Coveted 3-Star

Pitt football has experienced a wave of commitments from its first official visit weekend, and that has continued with a major defensive commitment.

One of the top targets on campus this past weekend was high three-star linebacker Jeremiah Proctor out of Gainesville, Ga. Now, Proctor is joining Pitt’s 2027 class as he announced his commitment Monday.

This is a huge win for head coach Pat Narduzzi, linebacker coach Joe Bowen and the Pitt staff in multiple ways. Proctor was originally scheduled to be at Pitt from June 11-13, but the priority target moved his date up to this past weekend. He was also planning on taking official visits at Florida State, LSU and Tennessee as Pitt beats out a fellow ACC school and pair of SEC programs.

On top of that, Proctor brings tremendous size to the linebacker room as he measures in at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds.

During the recruiting process, Proctor held additional offers from Miami, BYU, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Louisville, Missouri, NC State, Kansas, Kansas State, Colorado, Rutgers, Purdue, Boston College, Wake Forest and more.

Rivals ranks Proctor as the No. 43 linebacker in the 2027 cycle and 83rd prospect out of Georgia. He attends the same high school as recent Pitt offensive tackle commit Carter Mathis. The duo helped the Red Elephants to a 12-3 record this past fall.

Check out Proctor’s Hudl highlights here.

Proctor becomes the second linebacker commit in Pitt’s 2027 class, joining Roman Catholic (Pa.) three-star Walter Hudson. The Panthers now have 20 commitments in the 2027 class with 19 that have publicly announced.