Pitt Seizes Control Early at Georgia Tech, Cruises to First ACC Win

The Pitt men’s basketball program was desperate for its first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season when it was presented with an excellent opportunity on the road against a Georgia Tech team that lost three of its last four.

Pitt seized control quickly and never relented against Georgia Tech as the Panthers captured an 89-66 victory at the McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga.

The Panthers (8-9, 1-3 ACC) received a major boost from its bench with 39 points, which ties a season high. Brandin Cummings engineered his second consecutive 20-point game with 23 on 9-of-20 shooting and a trio of triples.

The other big lift from the bench came via Nojus Indrusaitis, who had scored a combined four points in the past three games and was scoreless in ACC play so far. He poured in 16 points, which ties a career high, to go along with a 4-of-6 shooting clip from outside. He also contributed four rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.

Barry Dunning Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Cameron Corhen added 15 on 6-of-9 shooting.

It was a strong all-around game for the Panthers as they shot 53.1 percent from the floor and sank 11 3-pointers. Pitt’s defense brought the intensity, forcing 12 steals, which was part of 15 total turnovers for Georgia Tech (10-8, 1-4 ACC) that led to 17 points for the Panthers.

Georgia Tech had four scorers reach double figures with Kam Craft leading the way with 14 points, including 4-of-6 from deep. Forward Baye Ndongo added 12 points and eight rebounds. The Yellow Jackets shot exactly 40 percent from both the field and beyond the arc.

Pitt played like a hungry team in search of that first conference win on the road. The Panthers were aggressive in the first half with seven steals that led to successful offense in transition. With a pair of dunks from Corhen and a three from Roman Siulepa, Pitt set the tone in transition and scored 14 fastbreak points in the first half.

As Pitt got out to a double-digit lead in a hurry from pushing the ball down the lane, the 3-point shooting started to warm up. Dunning and Indrusaitis, who had not hit a three in over a month, cashed in for the Panthers to go ahead 24-13.

Georgia Tech never got its offense in rhythm and opened the game shooting 4-of-19 (21%) from the field. The Yellow Jackets received seven points from Kowacie Reeves Jr. in the first half on 2-of-7 shooting.

The Panthers continued the pace down low and put together a two-minute spurt in which they outscored the Yellow Jackets 11-2 with another dunk from Corhen and a one-handed slam from Dunning.

Behind 3-pointers from five different players, Pitt took a 45-26 lead into the halftime break.

Pitt missed its first three shots to commence the second half, but that drought did not last long as the Panthers shared the scoring with Cummings, Witherspoon and Corhen all involved in the opening minutes with buckets.

The Panthers jumped out to their biggest lead at 23 points from outstanding play on both sides. Corhen came up with a swift block on the defensive end and it led to an eventual wide open three from Cummings to make it 60-37 with 12:48 to go.

Georgia Tech’s bright spot in the game came from Craft, who drained a trio of triples for the Yellow Jackets in the second half in quick succession to extend an 11-3 run.

Despite a little life from the Yellow Jackets, the Panthers scoring pace carried on as Indrusaitis buried his fourth three, Dunning threw down another dunk, while Siulepa scored six consecutive points.

Pitt returns home on Saturday to take on No. 20 Louisville, a team that has lost three out of four. Tip is set for 8:00 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center.