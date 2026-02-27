Pitt Football Sets Date for 2026 Spring Game

Pitt football’s spring camp opens next week on Monday, March 2 and will be bookended by the Blue-Gold Spring Game.

The 2026 Pitt spring game will take place on Saturday, April 11 at Acrisure Stadium, the program announced Friday. Further details, including start time, are still to be announced.

Pitt’s spring camp will total 15 practice sessions, which includes the Blue-Gold game. There are no practices during the university’s spring break from March 7-15. Camp resumes on March 17.

Along with camp, Pitt will also host its pro day on Thursday, March 26 at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Pitt’s spring camp begins two months after the 2025 season came to an end with a 23-17 loss in the Military Bowl to East Carolina. The Panthers finished with an 8-5 record and 6-2 in ACC play in a season that saw true freshman Mason Heintschel take over the starting quarterback duties.

Pat Narduzzi enters his 12th season at the helm of the Pitt program in 2026. Narduzzi’s staff welcomed four new coaches in January: Tight ends coach Brent Davis, safeties and assistant head coach Harlon Barnett, linebackers coach Joe Bowen and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. Former safeties coach Cory Sanders was promoted as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator.

During the transfer portal window that ran from January 2-16, Pitt lost 18 scholarship players, including All-ACC linebacker Rasheem Biles (Texas), starting defensive tackle Francis Brewu (Notre Dame), starting wide receiver Kenny Johnson (Texas Tech), starting center Lyndon Cooper (Vanderbilt) and starting kicker Trey Butkowski (Michigan).

In return, Pitt football brought in 16 scholarship transfers. On top of that, Narduzzi signed a 21-player high school recruiting class for 2026, with a program-record 16 players enrolling early in January.

Pitt opens its 2026 regular season against Miami (OH) on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Acrisure Stadium.