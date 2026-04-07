Pitt Shuffles in CB Shawn Lee Jr. At Safety Amid Depth Questions

PITTSBURGH — After an On3 Freshman All-American campaign in 2025, Pitt sophomore cornerback Shawn Lee Jr. is displaying his versatility in the back end this spring.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Lee is pushing for a starting role at corner, but also received some work at safety last week, according to head coach Pat Narduzzi.

“I think Shawn Lee’s had an excellent spring, he really has,” Narduzzi said Tuesday. “He actually even got a little safety work last Thursday, I don’t know if I mentioned that or not. But after going back and watching tape and watching him, he can play corner, he can play safety. He’s very versatile, he’s smart, and he’s a football player. So Shawn’s had an excellent spring.”

The reasoning for Lee’s reps at corner are twofold: Pitt’s cornerback room has plenty of depth and potential starters at this point in camp with transfers Raion Strader and Kanye Thompson, along with returnees Shadarian Harrison, Rashan Murray and Zion Ferguson making headway there. On the other side, the safety room is lacking depth behind Cruce Brookins and Josh Guerrier with a lot of young and inexperienced pieces.

“I think we got some good corners; just looking for depth at the safety spot,” Narduzzi said. “We got in the jam, let’s just find out who can do it, who’s that next guy in. And then all of a sudden, the guys that are maybe playing behind Josh, all of a sudden start to go, ‘[oh, shoot], I better step it up.’ So it’s competition, throw a guy in there and all of a sudden he does well with minimal reps. Makes you look in the mirror and say, ‘Ooh, better get my stuff going.”

Pitt freshman cornerback Shawn Lee Jr. prepares for the Military Bowl. Dec. 27, 2025 – Ed Thompson / PSN

Lee embraced those reps at safety and capitalized with a takeaway.

“That was something new that the coaches brought up to me,” Lee said Tuesday. “Last week I was able to get a few reps. I actually got an interception from a safety rep I got. So that was a good thing. I was excited about that. But just wherever they need me at, being able to know the defense and just know my role in the defense. So I feel like that’d be a good thing as well if I could play safety.”

Lee Returns for Sophomore Season

There was a week stretch in early January in which it looked like Lee was headed for the transfer portal to pursue other options. However, on Jan. 5, he announced he was returning to Pitt for his second collegiate season.

“It’s always been that I wanna be a Pitt man when I graduate. I just love everything that we have here, the culture, the coaches and everything,” Lee said. “So ultimately, just coming back for another season, just to win the ACC championship. I know that’s our biggest goal around here. We wanna win the ACC championship. I wanna continue to come in and just get the coaching from our coaches. We got some of the better coaches. So just being able to come in every day and gain that knowledge, that’s a big thing for me.”

Lee added: “I definitely had a lot of talks from my parents and myself just figuring out what I wanted to do,” Lee said. But at the end of the day, I knew this was what was best for me. All the other stuff was really irrelevant. I don’t wanna say irrelevant, but it was irrelevant.

“I knew I had to come in and focus, get ready for the next season coming up, to be able to prepare with me and my team. Just what I gotta do in the offseason, which is whether that’s working, putting in work on the field, learning the defense, better watching film. So really just taking that first season and building off it to be a better me for this year, really.”

Lee put together an impressive first season as a true freshman. He was an Honorable Mention All-ACC after posting 31 tackle, 4.5 tackles for loss, one pick-six at Stanford and five pass breakups in 13 games. He made his first career start against West Virginia.

The Harrisburg, Pa. native is looking to take the next step in his second year with the Panthers.

“Just being a more complete corner,” he said. “Being a freshman last year, there’s so much more that I gotta work on in all aspects. Whether that’s being able to cover guys better, being a leader on our defense, going into my second year and knowing the system. And just overall, just learning the defense and becoming a complete cornerback.”