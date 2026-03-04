Pitt Sights & Sounds: Defense Working Under New Coordinator

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football saw some coaching movement this offseason, including at its coordinator role with Randy Bates retiring and Cory Sanders receiving an internal promotion to the position.

Sanders spent the last eight seasons working as the safeties coach, but now has oversight of the entire defense. His defensive unit went to work Wednesday inside the UPMC Rooney Complex for Day 2 of spring drills.

The Pitt defense features key returnees in safety Cruce Brookins, linebacker Braylan Lovelace, defensive tackle Sean FitzSimmons, defensive end Jimmy Scott, cornerback Shawn Lee Jr. and others. On top of that, Pitt brought in a slew of transfers including two at each of defensive tackle, linebacker and cornerback.

Check out Wednesday’s sight and sounds focusing on Pitt’s defense from spring camp on the South Side: