Pitt Sights & Sounds: Defensive Backs Work on Ball Skills, Tackling

PITTSBURGH — On the heels of the first spring scrimmage, Pitt football opened the third week of camp Monday on the South Side.

The Panthers were back indoors, including the defensive backs as the unit worked on tracking the ball and tackling.

Pitt’s cornerback room is led by the return of sophomore Shawn Lee Jr., who earned On3 Freshman All-American honors last year. Shadarian Harrison and transfers Raion Strader and Kanye Thompson are some of the other top names at cornerback.

Cruce Brookins headlines the safety room to go along with sophomore Josh Guerrier. The Panthers are looking for some young talent to emerge in that unit and true freshman Tony Forney is one that has started to receive plenty of camp buzz.

Check out Monday’s Pitt sights and sounds edition featuring the defensive backs.