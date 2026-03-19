Pitt Sights & Sounds: Offensive Line Focuses on Technique in Spring Drills

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football was back in the indoor facility Thursday on the South Side for its fifth day of spring camp.

As the Panthers get deeper into camp, the offensive line looks to coalesce with a number of returning pieces, along with two transfers and an early enrollee freshman.

Right tackle Ryan Baer and right guard BJ Williams bring some continuity with a lengthy starting resume next to one another. Ryan Carretta is looking to secure the starting role at center, while several pieces work next to him at left guard with Kendall Stanley and Akron transfer Keylen Davis. Penn transfer Netinho Olivieri looks to solidify his role at left tackle.

Check out Thursday’s edition of Pitt sights and sounds with a look at the offensive line.