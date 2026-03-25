Pitt Sights & Sounds: Panthers Go Outdoors for First Time in Camp
PITTSBURGH — For the first time during spring camp, Pitt football hit the outdoor practice fields at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
The eighth session of camp is underway on a chilly Wednesday morning on the South Side as the defensive line and cornerbacks worked on tackling technique and the quarterbacks connected with their pass catchers on the grass field for the first time.
Check out Wednesday’s edition of Pitt sights and sounds below: