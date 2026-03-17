Pitt Sights & Sounds: Wide Receivers Sharpen Route Running

PITTSBURGH — After a week away from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Pitt football was back to work Tuesday with its fourth spring practice.

Like a handful of other position groups, Pitt’s wide receivers saw plenty of turnover losing three of its top four producers from a season ago. The Panthers in turn added a transfer in Western Carolina’s Malik Knight (18) and signed four freshman, three of which are on campus with Dylan Wester (83), Demetrice McCray (87) and Rodney Dunbar (81).

On today’s sights and sounds from spring camp, we look at a few reps of Pitt’s wide receiver unit and some of the newcomers.