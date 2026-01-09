Pitt Signs Transfer Punter Gabe Russo After All-Conference Year

For the second time on Friday, Pitt has added a specialist for the 2026 roster.

Idaho State transfer punter Gabe Russo signed with Pitt, he confirmed with Pittsburgh Sports Now. Chris Peak of Panther-Lair was the first to report. Russo is joining Pitt on scholarship and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Russo put together an outstanding 2025 campaign at Idaho State as a redshirt sophomore. He was named a semifinalist for the 2025 FCS Punter of the Year Award and was a honorable mention All-American by the AP. He was also a Second-Team All-Conference selection in the Big Sky.

Russo totaled 38 punts with a net average of 42.95 yards, which set a school record. He posted a 74-yard long and pinned 17 punts inside the 20.

Pitt is looking to replace Caleb Junko, who served as the starting punter over the last three seasons. Russo joins a punter room with freshman Kaemon Tijerina.

Along with Russo, Pitt also signed Purdue long snapper transfer and local Thomas Jefferson High School product Justin Schmidt to its specialist room.

Russo, a Montgomery, Ala. native, started his career at Auburn, where he did not appear in any games across his first two seasons.

In the 2023 recruiting class, Russo was named the No. 3 punter by Kohl’s Kicking camps.

