Pitt Specialist to Enter Transfer Portal

Pitt football’s final game of the 2025 season was not even an hour in the books before one of its players announced their intention to enter the transfer portal.

Specialist Sam Carpenter is headed for the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, he posted on X.

Kickoff Game Film – https://t.co/CfKEOGyc19



Field Goal Game Film / Scrimmage Film – https://t.co/UpjIEgKswW pic.twitter.com/5XSeDKITGW — Samuel Carpenter (@CarpenterSam15) December 27, 2025

Carpenter, a walk-on redshirt sophomore, spent a majority of the season as the kickoff specialist for the Panthers. He played in nine games this season, but dealt with an injury late in the season that he suffered against Notre Dame.

He 5-11, 195-pounder from Foxborough, Mass. totaled 65 kickoffs on the year with 35 touchbacks and five kicks that went out of bounds.

Entering training camp prior to the 2025 season, Carpenter was an option to replace Ben Sauls as Pitt’s placekicker. However, he lost out on the starting role to freshman Trey Butkowski.

Carpenter served as the Pitt placekicker for two games against Notre Dame and Georgia Tech while Butkowski was out with an illness. He went 1-for-3 on field goal attempts with a make from 24 yards and misses from 35 and 53. He was a percent 6-for-6 on PATs.

Pitt now has six total players and four scholarship athletes entering the transfer portal: Wide receivers Zion Fowler-El and Jesse Anderson, offensive lineman Jackson Brown, running back Juelz Goff, walk-on longsnapper Nico Crawford and Carpenter.

Offer Alert

Stay up to date on all the Pitt football news and intel from the staff at Pittsburgh Sports Now by becoming a premium member today. Take advantage of our current offer — receive a two-day trial for just $1. Click the image below to sign up!