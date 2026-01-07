Pitt Standout Freshman Kicker Entering Transfer Portal

One of Pitt football’s most reliable players from the 2025 roster is entering the transfer portal.

According to a report Wednesday by Pete Nakos of On3, kicker Trey Butkowski has the transfer portal. A source close to the situation has confirmed with Pittsburgh Sports Now that Butkowski is entering the portal.

Butkowski was another true freshman revelation for the Panthers after winning the starting kicking job out of training camp.

The Lake Nona, Fla. native earned Second-Team All-ACC honors after converting 19-of-22 field goals (86.4%), along with 41-of-41 point after attempts.

He set a Pitt record with 16 consecutive field-goal makes. His career-long came against Boston College with a 47-yarder. He converted all 13 attempts from inside 40 yards.

Butkowski was also named a Lou Groza Award semifinalist — one of only four Pitt kickers to ever earn the honor.

Coming out of Lake Nona High School, Butkowski was recruited by special teams coordinator Jacob Bronowski, who was hired in December for the same role at Auburn. Kohl’s Kicking rated Butkowski as the No. 9 kicker in the Class of 2025 and a five-star player.

Pitt does not currently have a place kicker on the roster after Sam Carpenter hit the portal directly following the Military Bowl. Newly hired special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will look to rebuild the specialist room.

Between kickers, punters and long snappers, Pitt is down to two remaining on the roster for next season in freshman punter Kaemon Tijerina and freshman long snapper Henry Searcy. Backup punter and walk-on Cade Dowd officially announced he was in the portal Wednesday.

Butkowski joins a handful of other Pitt starters to enter the transfer portal with wide receiver Kenny Johnson, center Lyndon Cooper, tight end Malachi Thomas, linebacker Rasheem Biles and defensive tackle Francis Brewu.