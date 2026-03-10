Pitt-Stanford Preview: ACC Tournament Play, Storylines & More

Pitt men’s basketball narrowly extended its season Saturday with an overtime victory on the road over rival Syracuse to clinch the final seed in the ACC Tournament.

Although Pitt was faced with the uncertainty of head coach Jeff Capel’s future and an overall disappointing season, the Panthers elevated their play just enough down the stretch to win three of its final five games to appear in Charlotte.

The 15th-seeded Panthers — the lowest seed for Pitt since 2017-18 — will take on 10th-seeded Stanford in the first round of the ACC Tournament. The two teams meet roughly two weeks removed from a regular-season meeting out west.

Pitt was on its way to a victory over Stanford with a two-point halftime lead and a six-point advantage at the 7:08 mark of the second. However, Stanford’s freshman phenom Ebuka Okorie seized control and willed the Cardinal to victory. The 6-2 guard scored 34 points on 11-of-19 shooting with three triples. He also went a perfect 9-of-9 from the charity stripe, contributed six rebounds and six assists.

The lead changed 15 times between Stanford and Pitt. Benny Gealer scored 12 points with a pair of triples, while Aidan Cammann scored 11 for a Cardinal team that shot 50 percent from the field and 35 percent from deep in the win. The Cardinal also recorded 42 points in the paint.

Pitt shot 49 percent from the field and 39.1 percent beyond the arc in the loss. Cameron Corhen scored 22 points, recorded eight rebounds and four assists, while Barry Dunning Jr. posted 19 points with four triples.

The Panthers and Cardinal will tip off at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday from the Spectrum Center on the ACC Network.

Pitt Outlook

Pitt closed out the 2025-26 regular season with a 12-19 overall record and 5-13 mark in ACC play.

The Panthers’ postseason outlook was bleak midway through February after they suffered their fifth straight loss. However, a victory against Notre Dame, an upset at Cal and, most recently, a road win at Syracuse propelled Pitt into the tournament field.

Pitt’s matchup against Syracuse had a playoff feel with everything on the line for the Panthers. Pitt trailed by three at the halftime break, but it took over early in the second half. Pitt generated a 17-4 run in the opening eight minutes of the second half to lead by 12 points.

Syracuse battled back with its own 15-3 spurt to tie the game with 6:04 left. Pitt missed several opportunities down the stretch to win the game in regulation and both teams failed to score in the final minute of the game.

In overtime, Pitt did just enough with Nojus Indrusaitis scoring four key points, including the game-winning bucket. Out of a timeout, Indrusaitis rolled around the top of the key to receive a pass. He drove down the lane and his layup was blocked as it was falling and called for goaltending with five seconds remaining to pull out the 71-69 victory.

Indrusaitis, a sophomore, is playing some of his best basketball in the last three weeks with five consecutive games in double figures in which he is averaging 15.2 points and 3.8 made threes per game.

Corhen paces the Panthers on the season with 13.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in 34.0 minutes per game. He shoots a team-high 53 percent from the field. Dunning scores 12.5 points per game with 54 made threes, which is tied for the team lead with Damarco Minor. Freshman Roman Siulepa is also in double figures with 10.0 points per game and 5.5 rebounds. He is first in conference play with 69 offensive rebounds.

Pitt has scored 70.2 points per game, which is second to last in the conference this season. It has allowed 71.3 points per game, which is 7th in the ACC. Pitt shoots 43.6 percent from the floor and owns the worst opponent field-goal percentage in the league at 45.7 percent.

The Panthers make 8.2 threes per game and shoot 33.3 percent beyond the arc. Opposing teams shoot 34.4 percent from three. Pitt still shoots a poor 67 percent from the free-throw line. Pitt is sixth in the ACC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game and boasts a +2.3 rebounding margin.

Stanford Preview

In Stanford’s second season in the ACC, things were not looking good as the Cardinal were 5-9 in conference entering Feb. 25 with losing streaks of five and two.

However, the Cardinal beat Pitt to spark four consecutive wins and solidify itself in the tournament field.

Stanford closed the regular season with a one-point victory on the road at NC State, 85-84. The Cardinal led by three at half, but found themselves trailing in the early goings of the second. NC State held a three-point lead at the 11:06 mark of the second, but Stanford responded with a 12-1 run to restore the lead, which was never relinquished the rest of the way. Jeremy Dent-Smith helped Stanford withstand any last-minute comeback from the Wolfpack with four clutch free throws in the final 25 seconds of the game.

Okorie once again led the way with 33 points — his seventh 30-point effort of the year. He shot 13-of-22 with five 3-pointers to go along with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Jaylen Thompson scored 15 points with six rebounds, while AJ Rohosy added 14 on 7-of-8 shooting.

Okorie ranks first in the ACC and fifth nationally with 23.1 points per game. The Stanford offense lives through Okorie, who is first in the ACC with 470 field-goal attempts. He shoots 46 percent from the field and has made 61 triples on the year. He also averages 3.6 assists per game.

Gealer is also in double figures with 11.1 points per game as he shoots 44.0 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from deep with a team-high 81 made threes on the year. Rohosy paces Stanford with 5.5 rebounds per game.

While Stanford only has two active players that average double figures, it has four other players that average 5.8 points or more per game and 10 players that average 10 or more minutes per game.

Stanford scores 76.4 points per game and allows 73.0. It’s 43.7 field-goal percentage is 15th in the ACC, while its opponent field-goal percentage is second to last in the conference at 45.7 percent. The Cardinal make 9.3 threes per game, which is fifth in the league.

On the glass, Stanford collects 33.9 rebounds per game, which is 17th in conference. It has a +0.9 rebounding margin. The Cardinal collect 7.9 steals per game.

Pitt-Stanford Rankings

Entering Tuesday, Stanford is 59th in the NET Rankings, while Pitt is No. 109. Stanford is also 59th in the Kenpom, while Pitt is 99th.

Spread

Pitt is a 5.5-point underdog Tuesday, according to BetMGM. Pitt is +190 on the money line and the over/under is set at 138.5.

TV

Pitt vs. Stanford will be shown on the ACC Network with Kevin Brown (play-by-play) and Jay Williams (analyst) on the call.

Radio

Pitt vs. Stanford will be live on 93.7 The Fan as well with Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play) and Curtis Aiken (analyst) calling the action.