Pitt-Stanford Preview: Storylines, Betting Odds & More

Pitt men’s basketball continues the most important stretch of its 2025-26 season when it travels out to the West Coast to take on Stanford Wednesday evening.

The Panthers currently hold the 15th and final seed for the ACC Tournament with a 3-11 record heading into Wednesday’s action. Notre Dame lost Tuesday to Duke and are now 3-12. Boston College (2-12) and Georgia Tech (2-13) round out the last two spots in the ACC. Pitt holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over Notre Dame and Georgia Tech. Wake Forest, who Pitt also beat, and Stanford are just above the Panthers with 5-9 conference records.

Pitt and Stanford are set to meet for the fifth time with the Panthers holding a 3-1 edge in the series. Pitt defeated Stanford at the Petersen Events Center last season, 83-68. Ishmael Leggett led the Panthers with 21 points in the win.

The Panthers and Cardinal will tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST at the Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Pitt Outlook

Pitt put a season-long five-game losing streak to rest on Saturday when it defeated Notre Dame 73-68 at the Pete. The Panthers are now overall 10-17 on the year.

The Panthers held a 23-20 advantage at halftime following a low-scoring first half. The contest picked up in the second as the Panthers pushed their lead to 11. Pitt held onto the lead for a majority of the half before the Fighting Irish grabbed a one-point edge at the 7:30 mark.

Roman Siulepa and Nojus Indrusaitis delivered big performances down the stretch. The freshman forward scored a game-high 22 points to go along with seven rebounds, four triples, three assists and three steals. Indrusaitis scored a career-high 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting with four threes as well.

Pitt guard Nojus Indrusaitis goes up for a shot against Notre Dame. Feb. 21, 2026 – Ed Thompson / PSN

Pitt shot 63.6 percent from the field in the second half and 60 percent from beyond the arc. The Panthers totaled 23 fastbreak points compared to one for the Fighting Irish.

In the win, Pitt went with a rotation that was just six players deep. Leading scorer Brandin Cummings (12.5 points) is done for the season after undergoing an ankle procedure.

The win ended the Panthers’ longest losing streak of the season, which was capped off with a 79-65 loss at No. 11 North Carolina. Cameron Corhen scored 23 points in the loss.

Corhen is scoring 12.4 points per game, while pulling down 7.2 rebounds per game. He leads the Panthers with a 51.6 percent shooting clip from the floor.

Barry Dunning Jr. scores double figures at 11.5 points per game. He shoots 44.8 percent from the floor. Siulepa shoots 48.0 percent from the floor with 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Point guard Damarco Minor averages 8.9 points per game, while leading the Panthers with 48 made threes on the year.

Pitt is 17th in scoring in the ACC at 70 points per game. It allows 71.6 pointer per contest. Pitt is dead last in opponent field-goal percentage in the ACC, allowing teams to shoot 45.8 percent and second-to-last in opponent 3-point percentage at 34.7 percent.

The Panthers shoot 43.4 percent from the floor and 33.5 percent from deep. Pitt is third in the ACC in offensive rebounds with 12.0 per game. It has a +2.2 rebounding margin.

Stanford

HEAD COACH

Kyle Smith (2nd)

Kyle Smith is in his second season leading the Stanford Cardinal. Last year, Stanford finished with a 21-14 overall record, marking the most victories for the program since 2014-15.

Prior to Stanford, he coached at Washington State for five seasons, where he compiled a 94-71 record. He was the 2024 Pac-12 Coach of the Year as the Cougars claimed a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. His other head coaching stops include Columbia and San Francisco.

STANFORD PREVIEW

Stanford owns an overall record of 16-11 and a home mark of 10-6.

It’s been an up-and-down year for the Cardinal. Starting in late January, the Cardinal went on a five-game losing streak. They responded with a pair of wins over Georgia Tech (95-72) and Boston College (70-64).

Since then, Stanford has dropped two in a row with a 68-63 loss at Wake Forest and then, most recently, a 72-66 loss at California on Saturday.

The Golden Bears held a 14-point halftime advantage. The double-digit lead for Cal remained for a large chunk of the second half before Stanford went on an 8-0 run in the final minute to bring the game within two possessions. Cal then closed it out with a free-throw make.

Stanford saw four players in double figures. 6-10 forward Aiden Cammann scored 19 with 11 points coming at the free-throw line. Freshman guard Ebuka Okorie posted a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Senior guard Benny Gealer added 15, while 6-9 forward AJ Rohosy scored 10.

The Cardinal shot 33.3 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from outside in the loss. Cal held a 46-40 edge in rebounds.

Okorie is second in the ACC in scoring with 22.3 points per game. He shoots 40.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep. Stanford’s second-leading scorer in Chisom Okpara is out for the season. Gealer is third on the Cardinal with 10.6 points per game and shoots a team-high 41.3 percent from three, making 69 of 167 attempts. Rohosy is the leading rebounder with 5.3 per game.

Stanford is 13th in the ACC in scoring with 75.1 points per game. It allows 72.5 points per game. The Cardinal are second-to-last in shooting with a 42.6 percent mark from the floor. They allow teams to shoot 45.5 percent from the floor, also second-to-last in the league. Stanford makes nine threes per game.

The Cardinal collect 34.4 rebounds per game and are +1.0 in rebounding margin.

Pitt-Stanford Rankings

Stanford is 75th in the NET Rankings. Pitt sits at No. 122. This is a Quad 1 opportunity for the Panthers. They are 0-11 against Quad 1 teams. This is a Quad 3 game for the Cardinal.

According to Kenpom.com, Stanford is also 75th in the country. Pitt is 108.

Spread

Pitt is a 9.5-point road underdog this evening at Stanford, according to BetMGM. Pitt is +375 on the Money Line and the over/under is set at 137.5 points.

TV

Pitt vs. Stanford will be shown on the ACC Network with Dave Feldman (play-by-play) and Ben Braun (analyst) on the call.

Radio

Pitt vs. Stanford will be live on 93.7 The Fan as well with Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play) and Curtis Aiken (analyst) calling the action.