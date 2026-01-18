Pitt Suffers Largest Loss of Capel Era, Embarrassed by Louisville

PITTSBURGH — The effort Pitt men’s basketball put forth at Georgia Tech for the program’s first ACC win of the season did not nearly resemble the Panthers’ disastrous performance against Louisville three nights later.

Louisville marched into the Petersen Events Center and had its way against Pitt all evening long as the Panthers were embarrassed, 100-59, Saturday night.

It is the largest loss of the Jeff Capel era, and first 40-point loss since 2017 against Louisville when Kevin Stallings was the head coach. Pitt is now 8-10 and 1-4 in the ACC this season. Capel is in his eighth season as the Pitt head coach.

Between boos from the Panther faithful, missed shots on offense and the persistent 3-point shooting from Louisville (13-5, 3-3 ACC), the Panthers allowed the most points in a first half this season. The 31-point deficit was the largest at halftime since 2000 at St. John’s. It’s the second-largest halftime deficit at home in Pitt program history.

Pitt shot 29.6 percent from the field in the first half, and finished the night shooting 38.2 percent. Sophomore Brandin Cummings was the lone Pitt scorer in double figures with 11 points.

Ryan Conwell led the way for Louisville with 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting with five triples. J’Vonne Hadley added 17 points and seven rebounds. The Cardinals shot 63 percent from the field and hit 15-of-29 (51.7%) from three. Louisville finished with a 35-14 edge in rebounds.

It was an unimaginably horrible first half for the Panthers that started with 13 unanswered points for Louisville. While Louisville worked with space in the forecourt and knocked down shots, including 11 triples, Pitt failed to generate open looks on the other end and turned the ball over five times.

Whatever game plan Pitt had to defend Louisville’s 3-point offense, which attempts the fifth-most threes in the country and makes the fourth-most, was plainly nonexistent.

Senior guard Isaac McKneely was freed up on the perimeter consistently and buried three quick triples to open the game. It only got worse for Pitt when 7-foot center Aly Khalifa, who made 13-of-32 from deep entering the game, drained three triples with ease against the Panthers. Sophomore guard Adrian Wooley added two more in the first.

As Pitt’s defense had very little answers, the offense was a no-show. The Panthers lived under 20 percent shooting for a majority of the half. In between 3-pointers from Nojus Indrusaitis and Roman Siulepa on the flip end, the Panthers went a whopping 8 minutes, 47 seconds without a field goal.

During that stretch, Louisville managed to outscore Pitt 21-2. The Cardinals also dominated on the glass, 22-11.

Louisville went to the halftime break with a 53-22 lead, which was the most points allowed by Pitt in the first half this season.

Conwell, Louisville’s leading scorer with 19.5 points per game and a projected NBA second-round pick, came out in the second half with the scoring touch as he finished off a layup and a pair of 3-pointers to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 37 points.

Pitt received some life from Damarco Minor, who sank a pair of free throws, scored on a layup and then knocked down a three.

The Panthers settled in a bit in the second half and went back-and-forth with the Cardinals. Pitt snuck in a 9-2 run that was capped off by a Kieran Mullen and-one play at the line.

Still, the Cardinals shot over 60 percent in the second half. Louisville outscored the Panthers 22-8 in the final 7:49.

Pitt hits the road for a Wednesday evening game at Boston College on Jan. 21. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. in Chestnut Hill, Mass.