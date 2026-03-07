Pitt-Syracuse Preview: ACC Berth on Line in Finale for Panthers

Pitt men’s basketball is down to its final regular season game as the Panthers control their own destiny regarding the ACC Tournament.

If Pitt beats Syracuse, its season extends into next week. A loss, and the 2025-26 season comes to an end.

Pitt — 8-19 overall and 4-13 in the ACC — currently holds the 15th and final seed in the ACC Tournament. It holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over Notre Dame, also 4-13.

The future of head coach Jeff Capel could very well hinge on his team’s performance Saturday evening. The eighth-year coach is facing immense pressure amid a rough campaign.

Regardless of outcome, Pitt will post its worst regular-season finish in the ACC of the Capel era. No matter when it comes, the final loss of the season will be No. 20 on the year for Pitt. The Panthers only have four previous seasons in which they have lost 20 games, one of which came under Capel.

The Panthers and Orange met back on Jan. 10 with Syracuse walking away with an 83-72 win at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt’s Brandin Cummings led all scorers with 29 points that day, but he has since been lost for the season due to an ankle procedure.

Sophomore 6-9 forward Donnie Freeman recorded 22 points for Syracuse in the win, which included a trio of 3-pointers. Guard J.J Starling added 19 with three of his own triples. Senior forward William Kyle III had 11. Syracuse shot 55.8 percent from the floor and 10-of-22 (45.5%) from beyond the arc. Pitt shot 5-of-26 from deep (19.2%) in the loss.

Pitt and Syracuse will tip off at 4:30 p.m. on The CW from the JRA Wireless Dome.

Pitt Outlook

Despite a 4-13 conference record, Pitt is playing some of its better basketball as of late. It snapped a five-game losing streak against Notre Dame at home on Feb. 21.

The Panthers dropped their next game against Stanford out west, but bounced back with an impressive 72-56 win over California, an NCAA Tournament bubble team on the road. Cameron Corhen and Nojus Indrusatis registered 16 points, while Barry Dunning Jr. recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Pitt returned to the Pete for its final home game of the season against Florida State on Wednesday. The Seminoles controlled play in the first half and opened a 24-point lead early in the second half. However, Pitt rallied and stormed all the back to bring the game within a possession with less than 12 seconds to go on the clock thanks to a Damarco Minor three.

FSU went to the line and sank both free throws to extend its lead back to four points. Pitt would then race up the floor and Minor would release a floating three that fell with one second remaining. It was too little too late for the Panthers as they fell 75-74.

Pitt dug itself too deep of a hole in the first by shooting 32.3 percent from the floor and 1-of-12 from deep. FSU on the other hand hit on 60.7 percent of its shots from the field and 57.1 percent from deep in the first.

Dunning recorded another double-double that included a season-high 26 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Indrusaitis scored 17 points, Corhen had 14 and Minor posted his own double-double with 10 points and 10 assists.

On the season, Corhen leads the Panthers with 12.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He shoots 52.8 percent from the field. Dunning scores 12.3 points per game, while shooting 33.1 percent from three. Freshman Roman Siulepa registers 10.1 points per game, while Minor leads Pitt with 54 made threes on the season.

Pitt scores 70.1 points per game, while allowing 71.3 points per game. The Panthers are shooting 43.6 percent from the field this season, while allowing a league-worst 45.9 opponent shooting percentage. Pitt is 12th in the ACC with 8.3 made threes per game. Pitt is +2.2 on the glass.

Syracuse Preview

While Syracuse has already secured a berth in the ACC Tournament, head coach Adrian Autry is in a similar predicament as Capel. The Orange have been a middling program the last two years under Autry after winning 20 games in his first season.

Syracuse is 15-15 with a 6-11 mark in ACC play as it holds the 13th seed in the conference tournament picture entering Saturday. Syracuse is 12-5 at home.

It’s been a rugged stretch as of late as the Orange have lost four in a row. Syracuse lost 101-64 at No. 3 Duke, 77-64 against No. 16 North Carolina, 88-83 at Wake Forest, and most recently, 77-62 at Louisville. Since Syracuse beat Pitt in the second week of January, the Orange have gone 4-10.

In their last outing at Louisville on Tuesday, the Orange trailed by 18 points at halftime thanks to a 26-6 scoring run by Louisville. Junior guard Naithan George scored 16 points for Syracuse, while redshirt senior guard Nate Kingz dropped in 14. Freeman had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Syracuse shot 21.1 percent (4-of-19) from deep in the loss and 40.4 percent from the field. The Orange generated 38 points in the paint.

The Orange boast four scorers in double figures. Freeman leads the pack with 16.9 points per game to go along with 7.1 rebounds. Kingz averages 11.7 points per game, while connecting on a team-high 60 made threes. Staring scored 11.6 points per game and George adds 10.5. William leads Syracuse with 7.3 rebounds per game.

Syracuse scores 75.4 points per game, while allowing 74.0. It shoots 46.8 percent from the floor, which is 5th in the ACC. Opposing teams shoot 44.1 percent against the Orange from the floor. Syracuse is 16th in the conference with 7.1 made threes per game. Syracuse is last in the ACC and 290th nationally in rebounding margin at -2.4.

The Orange are third nationally in blocks per game with six. At the charity stripe, Syracuse has a worse conversion rating than Pitt at 64.1 percent — 359th in the country.

Pitt-Syracuse Rankings

Syracuse is No. 79 in the NET Rankings, while Pitt sits at No. 112. According to Kenpom.com, Syracuse is at No. 81, and Pitt checks in at 101.

Spread

Pitt is a 6.5-point underdog at Syracuse, per BetMGM. Pitt is +240 on the money line and the over/under is set at 141.5.

TV

Pitt vs. Syracuse will be shown on The CW with Tom Werme (play-by-play) and John Henson (analyst) on the call.

Radio

Pitt vs. Syracuse will be live on 93.7 The Fan as well with Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play) and Curtis Aiken (analyst) calling the action.