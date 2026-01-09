Pitt-Syracuse Preview: Storylines, Betting Odds & More

After losses against Miami and Clemson to open Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) play, Pitt men’s basketball is looking to add its first league win against rival Syracuse.

Pitt takes on Syracuse Saturday at 2:00 p.m. inside the Petersen Events Center as the two programs will meet for the 129th time.

Syracuse owns a 76-52 advantage in the all-time series, while Pitt holds a 7-3 edge in the last 10 meetings.

The Panthers defeated Syracuse in both matchups last season with a 77-73 win on the road and an 80-69 victory at home. Cam Corhen, one of just two currently available returners who played in those contests, averaged eight points and 5.5 rebounds against Syracuse. during the 2024-25 season.

Pitt Outlook

Pitt is once again below .500 with an overall record of 7-8 and 0-2 in conference play.

The Panthers ended nonconference slate with dominating wins over Binghamton (103-63) and Penn State (80-46).

However, those wins were not parlayed over to ACC play after the holiday break. Despite leading both Miami and Clemson at halftime, Pitt could not finish the job against either programs.

Pitt has shown better effort even with a small rotation. The Panthers strung together a historic 20-0 run — the longest for the Panthers in ACC play — against Miami. That stretch came with Malik Reneau on the bench in the first half due to foul trouble. Back on the floor in the second, Reneau, who finished with 28 points and Tre Donaldson, who added 19 points, helped the Hurricanes to a 76-69.

Corhen posted 17 points in the loss as Pitt shot 45.0 percent from the field (27-of-60), along with 53.3 percent (16-of-30) clip in the first half. The Panthers were 6-of-25 (24.0 percent) from 3-point range for the game.

Against Clemson last Saturday, Pitt held a one-point lead at the half thanks to a late three from Damarco Minor. The Panthers and Tigers traded the lead 14 times throughout the game before Pitt came up empty on several late-game possessions that allowed Clemson to walk away with a 73-68 win.

Minor led Pitt with 17 points, while Omari Witherspoon added 14 points off the bench, all coming in the second half.

Through 15 games, Corhen leads all Panthers with 13.3 points and 8.3 rebound per game. Barry Dunning Jr. is scoring 12.3 points per game, while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor. Brandin Cummings and Minor are also averaging double figures.

Pitt’s best statistical department this season has come from its defense, limiting teams to 68.7 points per game, which ranks 72nd nationally. The Panthers also rank 82nd nationally and fifth in the ACC in 3-point percentage at a 35.9 percent clip.

The Panthers are 17th in the ACC in scoring with 73.3 points per game. Pitt’s field-goal (43.4%) defense ranks 16th in the conference. In terms of rebounding, Pitt collects 35 per game and is +3.2 in that department.

Syracuse

HEAD COACH

Adrian Autry (3rd)

Adrian Autry is in his third season leading Syracuse after taking over for Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim.

In his first season at the helm in 2023-23, Autry’s Orange went 20-12 and 11-9 in conference play. It was the first time that Syracuse reached 20 total wins since the 2018-19 season and the most ACC wins since 2013-14.

Last season, Syracuse finished 14-19, 7-13 in league play. The Orange season ended in the second round of the ACC Tournament to SMU.

SYRACUSE PREVIEW

Syracuse owns a respectable 10-5 overall record and is 1-1 in conference play. During the nonconference slate, Syracuse took No. 3 Houston to overtime before falling 78-74. That was followed by losses to Kansas and No. 15 Iowa State before rebounding with a strong win against No. 13 Tennessee, 62-60. The Orange did suffer a common-opponent loss to Hofstra.

The Orange opened conference play with a 64-61 loss to Clemson. It was a similar story to Pitt’s loss against the Tigers as Syracuse faced a nine-point deficit with 3:26 to go. Syracuse managed to cut the deficit to two, but the Tigers once again held on for the victory.

Donnie Freeman, a 6-9 forward, scored 18 points and collected nine rebounds after returning to the lineup following a nine-game absence due to injury.

Syracuse was back in the win column with an 82-72 win against Georgia Tech on Tuesday. The Orange utilized a strong ending to the first half and a 12-6 run to open the second to gather a comfortable lead as they never relinquished it the rest of the way.

Freeman poured in a career-high 27 points and added nine rebounds. Former Yellow Jacket Naithan George, a 6-3 guard, added 17 points and five assists. Syracuse out-rebounded Clemson 44-34 and shot 36.8 percent (7-of-19) from three.

Freeman paces the Orange with 19.3 points per game, while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor. George adds 10.8 points per game, while freshman guards Kiyan Anthony — son of former Syracuse great and NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony — scores 10.7 points and senior guard J.J. Starling add 10.5 per game. 6-9 forward William Kyle III leads the Orange with 8.0 rebounds per contest.

Syracuse rests just above Pitt in scoring with 74.2 points per game. The Orange boast the best defense in the conference, limiting teams to 65.3 points per game. Syracuse ranks last in 3-pointers made per game with 6.4.

The Orange are -0.1 in terms of rebound margin and allows opposing teams to grab 36.7 boards per game.

Pitt-Syracuse Rankings

Syracuse is the No. 78 team in the NCAA’s NET Rankings, while Pitt is 108.

According to Kenpom.com, Syracuse is No. 71. Pitt ranks No. 91.

Spread

Pitt is a 1.5-point home underdog, according to FanDuel. Pitt is +100 on the Money Line and the over/under is set at 138.5.

TV

Pitt vs. Syracuse will be shown on the ACC Network with Eric Rothman (play-by-play) and Terrence Oglesby (color) on the call.

Radio

Pitt vs. Syracuse will be live on 93.7 The Fan as well with Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play) and Curtis Aiken (analyst) calling the action.