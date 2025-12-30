Pitt TE Room Continues to Thin Out with Portal Loss

Pitt is losing its possible starting tight end for the 2026 season to the transfer portal.

Malachi Thomas, who is projected as Pitt’s starter next year with Jake Overman and Justin Holmes out of eligibility, announced Tuesday on X that he is entering the transfer portal.

Pitt is now down to just two scholarship tight ends at this point for next season with no experience. Rising redshirt freshman Max Hunt and incoming freshman Wyatt Villarreal are the two scholarship tight ends for 2026. Walk-on and rising redshirt senior Josh Altsman is projected to return as of now as well. He caught five passes for 31 yards and a touchdown this season and was utilized at times in blocking situations. He is a scholarship candidate.

Thomas become the sixth scholarship offensive player to hit the portal from Pitt, joining starting wide receiver Kenny Johnson, backup running back Juelz Goff, wide receivers Zion Fowler-El and Jesse Anderson and offensive lineman Jackson Brown.

The 6-4, 240-pound sophomore spent the last two seasons at Pitt, and the move to enter the portal corresponds with former tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski leaving the program for a job at Auburn.

Thomas was listed as a co-starter for a majority of the 2025 season alongside Holmes and Overman, but his usage fluctuated. He caught 13 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas played in 220 snaps this season with a career-high of 44 at Syracuse. His best receiving performance came in the Military Bowl with two receptions for 36 yards.

As a freshman, Thomas played in all 13 games and burned his redshirt. He was primarily used on special teams and recored just two receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown — all against SMU.

Out of Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Ga., Thomas was a three-star recruit with additional offers from Troy, Kennesaw State, UAB, Charlotte and more.

Walk-ons Adam Howanitz (redshirt junior) and Truitt Brown (redshirt sophomore) are also projected to return for next season.

