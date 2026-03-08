Pitt to Face Stanford in First Round of ACC Tournament

Pitt men’s basketball narrowly snuck into the ACC Tournament by defeating Syracuse 71-69 in a must-win regular-season finale Saturday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome.

With the ACC Tournament bracket finalizing throughout the day Saturday, Pitt has found out who it will play in the first round.

Pitt, the 15th seed, will face 10th-seeded Stanford at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Tuesday, March 10 with tip at 2:00 p.m.

The Panthers finished the 2025-26 regular season with a 5-13 league record and 11-19 overall. Stanford defeated NC State Saturday, 85-84. The Cardinal finished with the same 9-9 record as California, but the Golden Bears won both head-to-head matchups against Stanford this season.

Just over a week and a half ago, Pitt and Stanford met out west. Despite a two-point Pitt lead at halftime, Stanford took control in the second half thanks to freshman phenom Ebuka Okorie. In a game that saw 15 lead changes, the Cardinal won 75-67.

Okorie scored 34 points in the win that included three triples. Benny Gealer scored 12, while Aidan Cammann added 11 points. Stanford shot 50 percent from the floor and recorded 42 points in the paint.

Cameron Corhen led Pitt with 22 points and eight rebounds. Barry Dunning Jr. contributed 19 points, including four triples. Pitt shot 49 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from deep.

Pitt owns a 3-2 edge in the all-time series with Stanford. The Panthers ended the 2025-26 season winning three of its last five games. After starting out 5-9 in ACC play, Stanford rattled off four consecutive wins to close the season.

Last season, Pitt entered the ACC Tournament as the 13th seed and fell in the first round to Notre Dame, 55-54. Stanford earned the seventh seed and defeated California in its first game, 78-73. Stanford then lost in the quarterfinals to Louisville, 75-73.

Pitt enters as the lowest seed into the ACC Tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 season when the Panthers went 0-18 during the regular season under head coach Kevin Stallings.