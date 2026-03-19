Pitt to Get Visit Today from Talented Ohio OL

Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt Panthers will return to the practice field this morning as they hold their second spring practice of the week. On Saturday, Pitt will take part in their first scrimmage of the spring.



As is the case with all spring practices, the Pitt program will have various high school recruits on the sidelines taking things in and getting to meet the coaches and players.



One of the players traveling to Pittsburgh on Thursday will be a talented lineman from the state of Ohio.



2027 3-star offensive tackle Conner Rutherford (6’6″, 300-pounds) is one of a number of talented lineman that Pitt is talking with and have interest in.



Along with Pitt, Rutherford holds offers from West Virginia, Miami, Fla., Boston College, Arkansas, North Carolina, Colorado, NC State, Minnesota, Virginia, Marshall, Ohio U., Liberty, Toledo, Kent State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Akron and Miami of Ohio.

Junior year full season tape.

OL | 2027 | 6’6 295lbs | 3.6 GPA | 11 D1 offers | 95 pancakes | contact @DJRSwework for all recruiting purposes |https://t.co/1CGVrCtkLF — Conner Rutherford (@ConnerRuth79) November 2, 2025

Back in January, Pitt DL coach Tim Daoust traveled to Ohio to visit with Rutherford both in school and also later that day as he made a home visit to talk with his parents. That was when Pitt formally extended an offer to Rutherford.

Great morning for an in home with @coachdaoust. Love what Pitt brings to the table and look forward to coming out for spring ball. @CoachDuzzPittFB @CoachDarveau @DJRSwework pic.twitter.com/2vml8QR1fx — Conner Rutherford (@ConnerRuth79) January 28, 2026

Last night, PSN caught up with Rutherford to get his quick thoughts on Pitt and what he’s looking to get out of the visit.

“Right now, my feelings about Pitt are that they are very interested and I’m interested in them,” said Rutherford. “Also, I have a very good relationship with the offensive line coach (Jeremy Darveau).”

“They have a lot of young kids who become NFL players and also very good people in society. Tomorrow, I will look at how Coach Darveau coaches his players, and I will also observe how the coaches and players interact with each other to see if it would be a good fit for me.”

It’s been a busy month of March for Rutherford as he recently wrapped up visits to Virginia and Ohio State. He tells PSN that after Pitt, he has five more scheduled trips (South Florida, Miami, Fla., NC State, North Carolina and Minnesota).



At this point, Rutherford has not set any official visits but says that the plans on doing so in the near future.